In today's health-conscious world, protein has become a key nutrient for those looking to build muscle, lose weight, or maintain overall health. While it's important to meet your daily protein needs, it's equally essential to recognise when you may be overdoing it. The emphasis on protein intake has created a common belief that "more is always better." However, this mindset often leads to excessive consumption, causing many to eat far more protein than their bodies can actually use. Furthermore, by concentrating solely on meeting protein targets, many individuals turn to highly processed snacks or consume excessive amounts of animal proteins, neglecting dietary fibre and other vital nutrients.

Why is protein important?

Protein plays a vital role in various bodily functions. It is the building block of your muscles, skin, hair, and nails. It also helps in the production of enzymes and hormones, which are crucial for many processes in the body. Additionally, protein is important for immune function and also plays a role in maintaining healthy bones.

The basic daily protein requirement for both healthy adult men and women with minimal activity is 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight. However, this number can vary based on factors like age, activity level, and muscle mass.

People who exercise regularly need more protein to repair muscle tissue. Moderate exercisers should aim for 1.0 to 1.3 grams of protein per kilogram, while intense strength trainers or endurance athletes may need 1.6 to 2.0 grams of protein per kilogram.

Signs you are consuming too much protein?

While protein is essential, consuming it in excess can lead to several health issues:

Dehydration and constant thirst:

A high-protein diet can lead to dehydration, as the body requires more water to eliminate the waste products of protein metabolism. Signs include dry mouth, dizziness, and decreased urine output.

Bad breath

A common side effect of high-protein diets, particularly those that are low in carbs, is a condition called ketosis, which can cause bad breath and give your breath a distinct metallic, fruity, or acetone-like smell.

Unintentional weight gain

Consuming more protein than the body needs can lead to excess caloric intake, resulting in weight gain.

Digestive issues

Excessive protein can lead to constipation, diarrhea, or bloating. The body may struggle to process large amounts of protein, leading to gastrointestinal discomfort.

Kidney strain

High protein intake can put extra strain on the kidneys, especially in individuals with pre-existing kidney issues. Symptoms may include fatigue, changes in urination, or swelling.

Nutrient deficiencies

Focusing too much on protein might lead to a lack of other essential nutrients if carbohydrates and fats are significantly reduced.

Mood changes

An imbalanced diet, including very high protein intake, can affect mood and cognitive function due to a lack of proper carbohydrates and fats.

Unexplained fatigue

Higher protein intake can lead some people to feel more fatigued, especially if they're not incorporating enough carbohydrates and fats into their diet. Carbohydrates are essential for energy, and an imbalance can lead to feelings of tiredness.

Finding the right balance

To ensure you are meeting your protein needs without overdoing it, focus on a balanced diet that includes a variety of food groups. Keeping a food diary may help you keep track of your protein intake, alongside other nutrients. Add supplements only when advised by an expert.

In conclusion, while protein is a crucial component of a healthy diet, moderation is key. Understanding your body's needs and recognising the signs of overconsumption can help you achieve your health goals without harmful side effects.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.