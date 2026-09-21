A lot of us use cosmetics on our skin and, at the very least, personal care products as part of our daily routine. Some use them to feel more confident, while others simply like to stay groomed. There's nothing wrong with either. However, you may have often heard that it is better to choose paraben-free products. You might already be following this advice, but do you actually know why? Sometimes, we follow certain practices simply because we have heard about them, without really understanding the science behind them.

Through a video on Instagram, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee discusses paraben-free products. She explains what parabens can do to the body and why people may want to consider choosing products that do not contain them.

“So, you must have heard a lot about using paraben-free products. Now what are parabens?” Anjali asks.

She explains that parabens are synthetic chemicals commonly used in personal care products. “The role of these parabens is to act like a preservative and increase the shelf-life of all the personal care products. So, why are parabens harmful?”

According to Anjali, the concern is that parabens can interfere with the body's hormonal balance. She explains that parabens can mimic estrogen. “So, when they enter our body, our bodies think it is estrogen. These are called xenoestrogens, and these estrogens now have to be metabolised by your body.”

The nutritionist further shares that the body then has to process additional estrogen-like compounds coming from outside, which she says can contribute to hormonal imbalance. So, what is the solution? Anjali recommends choosing paraben-free products.

She also advises viewers to read the labels carefully, look for paraben-free products and choose them when making their purchases.

For the caption, she wrote, “Parabens are preservatives commonly used in cosmetics and personal care products to increase their shelf life. They can mimic estrogen in the body, which is why I prefer choosing paraben-free products. My advice? Read your labels carefully and make a conscious choice about what you use on your body.”

Next time you step out to buy cosmetics for yourself, don't forget this suggestion.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.