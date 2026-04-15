Eye Problems Flare Up During Summer Months, Heatwaves: Doctor Shares Prevention Tips

Extreme summer heat can take a real toll on your eyes, especially in hot, dry, and dusty environments. Here's a clear guide to common eye problems during extreme summers and how to prevent them effectively:

Common Eye Issues in Delhi Summer

1. Dry Eye Syndrome: The dry "loo" winds and excessive air conditioning evaporate the natural tear film, leading to irritation, itching, and a sensation of sand in the eyes. Caused by hot winds, dehydration, and prolonged AC use as most people would be indoors during peak heat.

Common symptoms: Burning sensation, grittiness, foreign body sensation, watering redness and blurry vision.

2. Eye Allergies/Allergic Conjunctivitis: Dust storms and high pollution levels and pollen in Delhi can cause allergic reactions.

Common symptoms: Redness, swollen eyelids, watery eyes, itching. This can also worsen and lead to conjunctivitis which requires immediate treatment, hence it is advised for patients to consult an eye specialist at the earliest sign of discomfort to avoid complications.

3. Conjunctivitis (Eye Flu): More common in summers due to increase chance of cross infections and tendency of patients to be in closed environments with prolong exposure to AC.

Common symptoms: Redness, discharge, sticky and swollen eyes and blurry vision.

4. Styes: Sweat, dirt, and dust can clog oil glands at the edge of the eyelid, leading to bacterial infections and painful styes. This condition usually arises from constant eye rubbing and unclean ocular health and frequent touching of eyes increases the risk. Kajal and other eye make-up must be avoided during these months so that good tear film quality is maintained.

5. Photokeratitis (Sunburn of the Eye): Overexposure to intense UV radiation can cause a sunburn-like effect on the cornea, prolonged sun exposure can harm the retina and increase the risk of cataract.

Common symptoms: Sudden blurring of vision, redness and sudden severe pain. This can be prevented by using UV protective glasses (UV400 recommended) ,use wide-brim hats or caps while outdoors and avoid seeing directly into sunlight.

6. Digital Eye Strain: This commonly occurs as patients are more indoors and this leads to increased screen time. Also coupled with dry air from AC causes fatigue and headache. It is important that patients take out time during the day and are outdoors, best time is early morning or late evenings as environment would be cooler.

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Tips For Good Ocular Health

Whether you travel by metro, car, bike, or bus, your eyes are constantly exposed to sunlight, dust, and pollution. Here are some quick tips we often share with our patients:

1. Stay Hydrated

Drink plenty of water (3-4 L/day in hot climates)

Include water-rich foods like cucumber, watermelon

2. Maintain Eye Hygiene

Wash hands frequently

Avoid rubbing your eyes

Use clean towels and avoid sharing them

3. Limit Screen Strain

Follow the 20-20-20 rule: Every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds

Reduce screen brightness and glare

Avoid screen devices at night in dark room.

4. Manage Dry Air Exposure

Avoid direct exposure to fans/AC

Use a humidifier along with purifiers when indoors for prolonged time

5. Manage Contact Lenses

Avoid wearing contact lenses for long hours, and do not swim in them. Better to go for daily disposables to minimize infection risk.

6. Use Cold Compresses

Apply a cold compress or clean, damp cloth over closed eyes to reduce irritation, puffiness, and tiredness.

7. Protect Eyes While Swimming

Always wear airtight swimming goggles to prevent irritation from chlorine or bacteria in water.

8. Use Eye Drops only after consulting an eye specialist

Avoid self-medicating

Artificial tears can help with dryness

Use only medicated and prescribed drops

9. When to See an eye specialist on urgent basis

Persistent redness or pain

Sudden vision changes

Thick discharge or swelling

Light sensitivity

10. Eye-Friendly Nutrition

Vitamin A rich diet: Carrots, Spinach, sweet potato, Pumpkin, Mangoes, Papaya, Apricots

Omega-3: Fish, Flaxseeds, Walnuts, Soyabean

Vitamin C: Citrus fruits, Capsicum (especially red and yellow), Broccoli, Cabbage, Tomatoes

A Note for Parents: Watch Your Kids' Eyes

Kids love to play outside, but their eyes are more delicate than adult eyes. We often see children come in with red, watery eyes or itching especially during the summer holidays.

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Signs to Watch:

Constant rubbing of the eyes

Redness or discharge

Sensation of stinging or feeling like there's something in the eye

Light sensitivity

Easy Prevention for Kids:

Limit outdoor playtime during midday.

Ensure they wear UV-protective sunglasses

Encourage regular face washing and hand hygiene

Don't let them share towels or eye drops.

Don'ts This Summer:

Don't rub your eyes when they itch

Don't wear old or expired contact lenses

Don't sleep with eye makeup on

Don't share eye products or eye drops

Don't touch your eyes without washing your hands

Expert Eye Care Advise This Summer

If your eyes feel irritated, dry, or uncomfortable this summer, don't wait. A small issue today could become a bigger problem tomorrow. Taking simple precautions can keep your eyes healthy even in extreme heat.

(By Dr Surabhi Dutt, Senior Eye Surgeon, Cataract, Cornea and Refractive Specialist, Eyeveda Eye Hopsital, E5 Defence Colony, New Delhi)

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