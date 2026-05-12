Swimming Pools And Eye Health: Are Chlorine Levels Harming Your Vision? Doctors Answer

Swimming is one of the most popular physical activities during summer. It helps people relax, exercise, and beat the heat, at the same time. However, many swimmers experience red, itchy, or irritated eyes after spending time in the pool. While chlorine is added to swimming pools to keep the water clean and free from harmful germs, experts say it can also affect eye health if exposure is frequent or prolonged. Pool water often contains not just chlorine, but also sweat, body oils, and sometimes urine, which together can increase irritation and discomfort in the eyes.

Speaking to NDTV, Dr. Bhavya Reddy, Consultant - Ophthalmology, Aster Whitefield Hospital and Dr. Nambula Srinivasa Rao, Paediatric Ophthalmology, Sankara Eye Hospital, Guntur, said, "Chlorinated pool water can damage the natural protective layer of the eyes called the tear film. This thin layer keeps the eyes moist, comfortable, and helps maintain clear vision. When the tear film gets disturbed, people may experience dryness, burning, redness, irritation, and even blurred vision."

Doctors say that the problem is not caused by chlorine alone. Chemicals formed when chlorine mixes with sweat and other organic matter, called chloramines, are often the main reason behind the "red eyes" many swimmers notice after a swim.

What Is A Swimmer's Eye?

Doctors commonly refer to eye irritation caused by pool water as "Swimmer's Eye." Chlorine exposure can lead to inflammation, dryness, and allergic reactions in the eyes. Symptoms usually include redness, itching, burning sensation, watering, light sensitivity, and discomfort after swimming. In some cases, there may also be mild swelling or blurry vision.

Experts warn that poorly maintained pools can increase the risk of more serious eye infections. If pool water is contaminated by infected swimmers, harmful microorganisms can spread easily. Common pool-borne eye infections include adenovirus, herpes virus, chlamydia, Staphylococcus aureus, streptococcus, and haemophilus influenza. These infections can spread quickly in public pools and may require medical treatment if symptoms become severe.

Why Contact Lens Users Need Extra Care

Doctors say swimming while wearing contact lenses can significantly increase the risk of eye problems. Soft contact lenses can absorb pool chemicals, including chlorine, and trap bacteria against the surface of the eye. This creates a higher chance of irritation, infection, and even chemical damage to the eye.

People who wear contact lenses may experience more severe burning, redness, or blurred vision after swimming. In rare situations, untreated infections linked to contact lens use can become serious and affect vision. Because of these risks, eye specialists strongly advise against wearing contact lenses in swimming pools, even for a short time.

Simple Ways To Protect Your Eyes While Swimming

Experts say a few simple precautions can help protect the eyes and reduce irritation during swimming.

Wearing properly fitted swimming goggles is one of the most effective ways to prevent direct exposure to pool water. Goggles act as a barrier against chlorine, chloramines, and germs present in the water.

Rinsing the body before entering the pool. A quick shower helps remove sweat, oils, and dirt from the skin, reducing the amount of organic material that reacts with chlorine in the water.

After swimming, washing the eyes gently with fresh, clean water can help reduce irritation and remove leftover chemicals. Lubricating or artificial tear eye drops may also help soothe dryness and discomfort.

Another important step is avoiding touching or rubbing the eyes after swimming, as this may worsen irritation or spread germs.

People who have active conjunctivitis or any eye infection should avoid swimming altogether to prevent spreading infection to others in the pool.

When Should You See A Doctor?

Most cases of chlorine-related eye irritation improve within a few hours after leaving the pool. However, doctors say persistent symptoms should not be ignored. If redness, pain, burning, discharge, swelling, light sensitivity, or blurred vision continues even after rinsing the eyes, it is important to consult an ophthalmologist.

Timely treatment can help prevent long-term damage. Maintaining proper pool hygiene, protecting the eyes with goggles, and following basic eye care habits can help swimmers enjoy without harming their vision.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.