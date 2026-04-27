High UV Index In Kerala: What Is It And How To Keep Yourself Protected?

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) issued a public advisory after high ultraviolet (UV) index levels were recorded across the state. KSDMA said that UV index levels above 8, classified as an orange alert, were recorded in Kottarakkara (Kollam), Konni (Pathanamthitta), Chengannur (Alappuzha), Changanassery (Kottayam) and Munnar (Idukki). Likewise, a yellow alert, indicating a UV index of 6-7, was recorded in Kalamassery (Ernakulam), Thrithala (Palakkad), Ponnani (Malappuram) and Mananthavady (Wayanad). The authority said, "High UV index levels are generally recorded between 10 am and 3 pm, and people have been advised to avoid direct exposure to sunlight for long durations during this period."

KSDMA advised people to use hats, umbrellas and sunglasses while stepping out during the day, and to wear cotton clothing that fully covers the body. It also urged the public to rest in shaded areas during breaks while travelling or engaging in outdoor activities. KSDMA added that real-time UV index data from 14 monitoring stations set up by the KSDMA is available online.

What Is A High UV Index?

UV Index, or the ultraviolet index, is a measure of UV radiation. Hence, the values of UV index tends to vary throughout the day. UV index is a number on a scale of 1-11+, which tells you the intensity of the UV rays at any given time of the day. When the UV index is between 1-2, it is low exposure (green), UV index between 3-5 is moderate exposure (yellow), UV index between 8-10 is very high exposure (red) and UV index more than 11 is extreme exposure (violet).

How Does High UV Index Impact Your Health?

High UV index can seriously harm your skin, eyes, and overall health if you're exposed without protection. Here's what a high UV index does to your health.

1. Higher Risk Of Skin Cancer

UV rays damage the DNA in skin cells, which over time can lead to melanoma and non-melanoma skin cancers. Long-term exposure even without sunburn increases this risk, especially when the UV index is 8 or above.

2. Sunburn And Premature Ageing

Overexposure can cause sunburn, which is a sign of skin damage. Chronic UV exposure also breaks down collagen and elastin, which causes wrinkles, dark spots, and other skin issues.

3. Eye Damage And Vision Problems

UV radiation can harm the cornea, lens, and retina. Repeated exposure is linked to cataracts, macular degeneration, and conditions which can impair vision.

4. Heat-Related Stress And Dehydration

High UV days are usually very hot, so sun exposure can raise body temperature, cause heat exhaustion, and worsen dehydration.

5. Impact Despite Cloudy Weather

UV rays penetrate clouds and can be high even on cool or overcast days, so relying on temperature or visible sunshine to judge risk is misleading.

Tips To Keep Yourself Protected

On the days when UV index is high, here are some tips to keep yourself protected.

1. Right Outdoors Time

Limit activities between 10AM and 4PM, when UV rays are the strongest. If your shadow is shorter than you are, the sun is intense and you should stay under shade.

2. Use Broad-Spectrum Sunscreen

Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30 (SPF 50+ is better for very high UV or sensitive skin). Reapply every two hours, and after swimming, or sweating.

3. Covered Clothing And Hats

Wear loose-fitting, long-sleeved shirts, long pants, and a wide-brimmed hat that shields the face, neck, and ears.

4. Wear UV-Blocking Sunglasses

Choose sunglasses labeled as blocking 100% UVA and UVB. This reduces the risk of cataracts and other eye damage from intense sunlight.

5. Seek Shade

Stay under trees, canopies, or use a UV-rated umbrella, especially on very high UV days (index 8+), when even short exposure can cause sunburn. Shade can reduce direct UV by up to 50% or more.

6. Stay Hydrated

Drink water regularly, even if you don't feel very thirsty, because high UV days often come with extreme heat. Check out signs of heat exhaustion like dizziness, nausea, or excessive sweating, and move indoors or to a cool shade.

(With inputs from PTI)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.