Ultraviolet Ray Levels Surge Across Kerala, Orange Alert Issued In 6 Districts

Ultraviolet (UV) radiation levels have risen sharply across Kerala, prompting the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) to issue an orange alert in six districts and caution the public against prolonged exposure to direct sunlight. According to data released on Thursday, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Kollam, and Palakkad have recorded a UV index of 8, considered high enough to pose health risks. Specific locations under the orange alert include Kottarakkara, Konni, Chengannur, Changanassery, Munnar, and Thrithala. Authorities warned that direct exposure to sunlight in these regions could lead to sunburn, skin disorders and eye-related ailments.

Meanwhile, Ernakulam (Kalamassery), Thrissur (Ollur) and Malappuram (Ponnani) recorded a UV index of 7, prompting a yellow alert.

Kozhikode and Wayanad reported slightly lower levels at 6, but officials stressed that caution remains necessary across the state.

The KSDMA noted that the most intense UV radiation is typically recorded between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., urging people to minimise outdoor exposure during these hours.

Prolonged exposure to ultraviolet rays can lead to a range of health issues, including sunburn, skin diseases, eye damage and other complications, particularly among vulnerable groups.

Those at higher risk include outdoor workers, fishermen, transport operators, tourists, bike riders and individuals with pre-existing conditions such as skin disorders, eye diseases, albinism, and weakened immunity.

Cancer patients have also been advised to exercise heightened caution.

Authorities recommend the use of protective measures such as hats, umbrellas and sunglasses when venturing outdoors.

Wearing full coverage cotton clothing and taking breaks in shaded areas during travel or work can help reduce exposure.

Experts also pointed out that UV levels tend to be higher in high-altitude and tropical regions.

Even on clear days, harmful radiation can remain intense, with reflective surfaces like water bodies and sand further increasing exposure levels.

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