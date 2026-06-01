The Government of India has launched the Tobacco-Free Educational Institutions (ToFEI) Application, a new digital platform aimed at helping schools and colleges create healthier and safer learning environments. The app was introduced on the occasion of World No Tobacco Day 2026 under the National Tobacco Control Programme. The platform is designed to strengthen the implementation of tobacco-control guidelines in educational institutions across the country.

The launch comes at a time when concerns over tobacco and nicotine addiction among young people are growing. By using digital tools for monitoring, reporting and self-assessment, the government aims to ensure that educational institutions actively follow tobacco-free norms and protect students from the harmful effects of tobacco use.

What Is The ToFEI Platform?

The Tobacco-Free Educational Institutions (ToFEI) Application is a digital platform developed to help schools and colleges assess and improve their compliance with tobacco-free guidelines. It serves as a centralised system where educational institutions can evaluate their status, report activities and monitor their progress toward becoming tobacco-free campuses.

The platform has been launched in a pilot phase and is expected to support institutions across India in implementing tobacco-control measures more effectively. It digitises a process that was previously dependent on manual monitoring and documentation, making compliance easier and more transparent.

How The Platform Works

The ToFEI application allows schools and colleges to conduct self-assessments based on prescribed tobacco-free criteria. Institutions can upload information related to awareness programmes, tobacco-control activities and compliance measures taken on campus. The system also helps authorities monitor whether educational institutions are following important regulations.

Some of the key areas covered by the platform include:

Self-assessment and reporting by educational institutions

Monitoring of compliance with ToFEI guidelines

Implementation of tobacco control signage requirements

Prohibition of sale of tobacco products within 100 yards of educational institutions

Awareness and sensitisation activities for students and teachers

Strengthening enforcement of tobacco-free campus measures

The application creates a structured mechanism for tracking these efforts.

On the occasion, the Ministry also released the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for Sample Collection of Tobacco Products, aimed at strengthening surveillance, regulatory compliance and quality assurance related to tobacco products. The SOP provides standardised procedures for collection, handling, storage, transportation and documentation of tobacco product samples to ensure consistency and reliability in testing processes.

Benefits For Schools And Colleges

One of the biggest advantages of the ToFEI platform is that it simplifies compliance. Educational institutions can easily check whether they are meeting all required tobacco-free norms without relying on complicated paperwork. Digital reporting also reduces administrative burden and improves record-keeping.

The platform also encourages accountability. Since institutions regularly assess and report their status, they are more likely to maintain tobacco-free environments. This can help school and college administrators identify gaps and take corrective action whenever necessary.

Another major benefit is improved monitoring by authorities. Government agencies can access data more efficiently and evaluate how effectively tobacco-control guidelines are being implemented across different regions. This can lead to better policy decisions and stronger enforcement of existing regulations.

Protecting Students From Tobacco Addiction

Young people are often the primary targets of tobacco and nicotine products. Creating tobacco-free campuses is considered an important step in preventing addiction at an early age. Educational institutions play a crucial role in shaping students' habits and attitudes.

Through the ToFEI platform, schools and colleges can regularly conduct educational campaigns, awareness sessions and community activities that highlight the dangers of tobacco use. The digital system ensures that such initiatives are documented and encouraged across institutions

A tobacco-free environment also protects students from exposure to second-hand smoke and helps build an environment that promotes healthy lifestyles. By integrating monitoring and awareness into a single platform, the government aims to create long-term behavioural change among young people.

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