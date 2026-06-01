Belly fat is a visible health issue that forces people to seek quick weight loss remedies that can help reduce it. These remedies are ideally endorsed to be taken in the morning for maximum effect on belly fat. But the actual effect on your body may differ greatly depending on a number of factors and overall dietary choices. Two such Indian traditional belly fat morning drinks are jeera water and methi water. Both have scientific research backing their claims but how they affect your internal functioning solely depends on your metabolism and how your body breaks down fats and stores it.

Their effect is especially potent in the morning as you have an empty stomach that can readily absorb its beneficial properties. When consumed in a controlled dose, the hydration they offer improves metabolism and digestive functioning. They both also help control appetite which affects belly fat in a major way. But to figure out the pace of their effect on belly fat, you need to look at how they affect internal functioning once they are consumed in the morning.

What Is Jeera Water And How It Helps

Jeera water is prepared using soaked or boiled cumin seeds in water and normally consumed at room temperature. But some people prefer boiling it and then cooling it to enhance their health benefits even further. According to the Journal of Dental and Medical Sciences, the health benefits of cumin seed water when consumed in moderation and in the morning can be:

Improves digestion which needs the right headstart in the morning.

Reduces bloating as belly fat expands when there is constant bloating and digestive issues.

May boost metabolism that regulates how fat is stored in the belly.

Supports fat breakdown in the digestive tract and affects how it is stored and utilized.

What Is Methi Water And How It Helps

Methi water is prepared by soaking fenugreek seeds in drinking water overnight. And the resulting drink is consumed at room temperature or cooled as per the environmental temperature to help the body with various bodily processes. The Fenugreek journal highlights that methi water has the ability to benefit the body through the following ways:

Controlling appetite, which is necessary as belly fat, tends to be higher in people who can't control or regulate their daily dietary choices and portion sizes.

Helps regulate blood sugar whose spikes can lead to a higher belly fat.

Supports fat metabolism that is needed to avoid deposition of fatty tissue around the belly.

Improves gut health as it is necessary for avoiding deposition of fats around the belly.

Also Read: Jeera Water vs Saunf Water: Which Is Better At Controlling Blood Sugar?

Which Burns Belly Fat Faster?

Be it jeera water or methi water, neither of them is a belly fat burner. Both of them facilitate and make the body healthier which helps reduce belly fat. When it comes to their specific compounds and properties, jeera water is better for bloating and digestion and methi water is better for appetite and blood sugar regulation.

Methi water may help weight control indirectly and aid in reducing belly fat.

Jeera water helps reduce bloating appearance that can be visibly seen but its internal effect solely depends on metabolic rate.

How To Drink Jeera And Methi Water Correctly

Jeera water and methi water can be consumed on an empty stomach in the morning by following these simple tips:

You need to prep cumin seeds in advance and soak them in water either overnight or boil them and keep them cool.

By soaking methi seeds overnight in drinking water, the effect on belly fat can be limited. For maximum impact on your existing belly fat, you need to chew the soaked fenugreek seeds as well.

Also Read: Jeera Water vs Saunf Water: Which Is Better At Controlling Blood Sugar?

Who Should Avoid These Drinks

Natural remedies intake require caution as they can also have side-effects in people who have pre-existing medical conditions. These people should be careful of their methi water and jeera water consumption:

Pregnant individuals need to consult a medical professional for the safe approach.

Those with gastric sensitivity need medical guidance as the effect on the gut can vary.

Diabetes patients need to monitor how their sugar levels fluctuate after consumption of methi water.

Dr Pandurangan Basumani, Senior Consultant Interventional Gastroenterologist Director, Kauvery Hospital, Vadapalani, Chennai explains "Fenugreek seeds contain soluble fibre that slows sugar absorption and improves insulin sensitivity, which supports weight loss and better metabolic control."

He adds, " Jeera (cumin seeds) contain compounds that can help improve digestion and support insulin sensitivity, which may help regulate blood sugar levels over time."

So, both jeera seeds and methi seeds have belly fat reducing capabilities. Their effect on the body works best with a combination of an overall healthy and nutritious diet and required regular physical activity.

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