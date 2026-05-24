Nutritionist Shares Subtle Body Signs That Point To Insulin Resistance

Commonly dismissed stress, anxiety, hormonal imbalance or ageing may be linked to underlying blood sugar problems, according to a health expert.

Your body often shows subtle warning signs long before Type 2 diabetes is detected, nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary has written, detailing symptoms you must not ignore.

In an Instagram post, Chowdhary says many spend years treating symptoms individually without realising that insulin resistance may be the root cause. “She was told it was anxiety. Then hormones. Then stress. Then ageing. It was actually her blood sugar. For 11 years,” she writes.

Skin Changes May Signal Hyperinsulinemia

Among the signs Chowdhary points out are skin tags appearing around the neck, underarms or groin area. She describes these as markers of excess hyperinsulinemia rather than merely cosmetic concerns. Hyperinsulinemia happens when you have a higher amount of insulin in your blood than what's considered normal, as per the Cleveland Clinic.

She also highlights dark, velvety patches around the neck, medically known as acanthosis nigricans, describing them as a common sign of excess insulin activity inside the body. "It's EXCESS INSULIN overstimulating skin cells from the inside. Your skin is telling you what your blood test hasn't caught yet," she states.

Anxiety and Sleep Disturbance Linked To Blood Sugar Swings

The nutritionist also points to symptoms such as waking up suddenly between 3 am and 4 am, a racing heartbeat or being anxious. According to Chowdhary, overnight blood sugar crashes can trigger stress hormones such as cortisol and adrenaline, producing symptoms that are often mistaken for anxiety disorders. “The root cause is dysglycemia.”

She further explains that the common afternoon crash after meals may result from sudden spikes and drops in blood sugar levels, a condition associated with reactive hypoglycemia - when your blood sugar is low.

Belly Fat and Sugar Cravings Also Discussed

Chowdhary says persistent belly fat may not always be related only to calorie intake or lack of exercise. She explains that elevated insulin levels can slow fat breakdown in the body, making weight loss difficult despite dieting and workouts. "High insulin physically LOCKS FAT inside your cells by suppressing lipolysis. You can eat less, exercise more, and still not lose the lower belly. Because the hormone overrides the effort,” she writes.

She also discusses the intense sugar cravings. "Sugar spikes dopamine + glucose. The crash triggers cortisol + ghrelin. Your brain demands another hit just. TO FEEL NORMAL. You're not weak. You're in a neurochemical loop.”

Indian Lifestyle Habits Under Spotlight

In the comments section of her post, Chowdhary says the growing diabetes burden in India is closely connected to modern lifestyle and eating habits. She points to patterns such as chai with biscuits, cereal-heavy breakfasts, carbohydrate-rich meals without enough protein, poor sleep, chronic stress, sedentary routines and high sugar consumption.

According to her, symptoms such as sleepiness after meals, constant hunger, stubborn belly fat and evening fatigue are often ignored because medical reports still appear “normal enough.”

Early Detection

Chowdhary concludes her post by warning that “the body whispers first,” adding that many people fail to recognise these early metabolic signs until blood sugar levels rise significantly years later.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.