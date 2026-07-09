Modern lifestyles often make it difficult to maintain a healthy and balanced diet. With packed schedules and limited time for meal preparation, many people look for convenient food choices that offer good nutrition.

Dr Saurabh Sethi reveals some simple protein-rich food options that provide 25 grams of protein and can be easily included in a busy routine. In a post shared on Instagram, he recommends additions to include in your daily diet that can help support your health without making nutrition complicated.

Here are 5 Protein-rich food options for people on the go:

1. Lentils with chickpeas

Combining lentils with chickpeas is an exceptional strategy for creating a complete plant-based protein source. While lentils offer around 18 grams of protein per cooked cup, chickpeas provide approx. 15–19 grams of protein.

2. Greek yoghurt with chia seeds

This is a no-cook protein powerhouse dish for busy schedules. You can mix the chia seeds directly into the yoghurt the night before so they swell into a thick, pudding-like texture. Layer them with frozen berries for added sweetness.

3. Naked Protein Powder (Whey or Pea)

If you need ultra-quick protein and amino acid absorption (especially post-workout), 1 cup of whey protein is your best option. However, if you are vegan, lactose intolerant, or prone to dairy-related bloating, pea protein is an excellent alternative.

4. Edamame

According to Dr Sethi, having 1.5 cups of edamame is an excellent choice to complete your protein intake on the go. A 1.5-cup serving of shelled, cooked edamame provides about 24 to 27 grams of complete plant-based protein.

5. Eggs

He also recommends having 3 whole eggs and 2 egg whites for an instant protein boost. Combining 3 whole eggs and 2 egg whites contains roughly 25g of high-quality protein for about 310 calories. This combination maximises your protein intake while cutting down on excess dietary fat, making it an excellent meal for muscle recovery.

According to Dr. Sethi anyone who has a busy schedule and does not get time to prepare protein-rich meals can easily complete their daily protein intake with these simple on the go foods.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.