Creatine is one of the most popular fitness supplements in the world. It is widely used by athletes, bodybuilders, and fitness enthusiasts to improve strength, support muscle growth, and boost performance during high-intensity exercise. Our bodies also make creatine naturally, and it is found in foods such as red meat and fish. For years, studies have mainly focused on its role in muscle health. However, scientists are now discovering that creatine may have benefits that are beyond the gym. Recent findings suggest it could also play an important role in helping the immune system fight cancer.

A new study by researchers at UCLA has found that creatine may improve the activity of certain immune cells that are responsible for detecting and attacking cancer. While these findings are still at an early stage and have not yet been tested in humans, they offer possibilities for future cancer treatments. Researchers believe that creatine could one day be used alongside immunotherapy to improve its effectiveness. Experts, however, say that people should not start taking creatine as a cancer treatment based on this study alone.

What Did The Study Find?

The researchers found that creatine helps power dendritic cells, which are an important part of the immune system. These cells act like messengers. They identify harmful cells, including cancer cells, and alert killer T cells, which then attack and destroy the cancer.

The study showed that when dendritic cells had enough creatine, they produced more energy and were better at activating killer T cells. This stronger immune response helped slow tumour growth in mice. Scientists believe this could make the body's natural defence system more effective against cancer.

Why Is Creatine Important?

Creatine is known for helping muscles produce quick bursts of energy. It does this by helping the body recycle ATP, which is the main energy source used by cells. The new research suggests that immune cells also depend on this energy system to perform their job properly.

When immune cells receive enough energy, they can communicate better and launch a stronger attack against cancer cells. This means creatine may support not just muscles but also important parts of the immune system.

Could This Improve Cancer Treatment?

The findings suggest that creatine may eventually become a useful part of cancer immunotherapy. Immunotherapy is a treatment that helps the immune system recognise and destroy cancer cells. Although it has transformed cancer care for many patients, it does not work equally well for everyone.

Researchers believe creatine could make dendritic cells more active, leading to a stronger immune response. If future human studies confirm these results, doctors may be able to combine creatine with existing immunotherapy treatments to improve outcomes for some patients.

Lili Yang, the study's senior author, a professor of microbiology, immunology and molecular genetics and a member of the Eli and Edythe Broad Center of Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cell Research at UCLA, said, "Immunotherapy has shown remarkable promise, but it only works for a subset of patients. What this study shows is that creatine doesn't just help the T cells fighting cancer -- it also energizes the entire infrastructure supports and guides them. That makes creatine a promising supplement to holistically support the immune response that modern immunotherapies depend on."

Is It Ready For Patients?

Not yet. The research was mainly done in laboratory models and mice. Human clinical trials are still needed to find out whether creatine provides the same benefits in people with cancer. Scientists also need to determine the right dosage, identify which cancer types may benefit the most, and understand any possible risks when creatine is used alongside cancer treatments. Until then, creatine should not be considered a proven cancer therapy.

Should You Start Taking Creatine?

Creatine is generally considered safe for healthy adults when taken in recommended amounts and is already one of the most researched sports supplements. However, it is not a substitute for medical treatment, and people with cancer should not begin taking it without consulting their doctor.

The latest findings are encouraging because they reveal a completely new way creatine may support health. Instead of only helping muscles, it may also give immune cells the energy they need to fight disease more effectively.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.