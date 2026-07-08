Every year, cancer awareness campaigns reinforce familiar narratives around breast, lung, colorectal, and prostate cancers. They are backed by decades of research, organised screening programmes, public recognition, and relatively well-established treatment pathways. Sarcoma, however, exists in a very different reality. It accounts for barely one percent of adult cancers, yet it represents one of oncology's most complex challenges, not because it is inherently untreatable, but because it is often invisible within the healthcare system itself.

Sarcoma Is Not A Single Disease

Sarcomas constitute a group of over seventy cancers, each biologically unique, which develop in the bones and the soft tissues - comprising muscles, fats, blood vessels, nerves, cartilages, and the connective tissue. Unlike the most familiar forms of epithelial cancer - those affecting the breast, lungs, or colon - the soft-tissue sarcomas and bone sarcomas can affect virtually any region of the human body.

The First Challenge Begins Long Before Treatment

Diagnosis is frequently delayed because sarcoma rarely announces itself dramatically. A slowly enlarging, painless lump may be dismissed as a lipoma, sports injury, or muscular swelling. Persistent bone pain in adolescents may be attributed to growth spurts or physical activity. Even among healthcare providers, the rarity of sarcoma means many clinicians may encounter only a handful of cases during their careers. Consequently, patients often undergo multiple consultations, inappropriate biopsies, or incomplete surgeries before reaching a specialist centre.

This Diagnostic Delay Is Not Simply Inconvenience

In sarcoma, the first step is the one most critical in guiding everything that comes afterward. A poorly planned biopsy can seed tissues around it, complicating a successful surgical resection later. A lumps-and-bumps procedure to remove an innocent-looking lesion can make obtaining margins at surgery in the future impossible. For many cancers, diagnosis and treatment follow predictable steps-but not for sarcoma. Diagnosis and treatment must be approached by the entire team, including radiologist, pathologist, surgical oncologist, medical oncologist, radiation oncologist, and reconstructive surgeon, before anything is done.

Complexity Extends Into Pathology

Sarcomas cannot be classified accurately through routine microscopic examination alone. Modern diagnosis increasingly depends on molecular pathology, immunohistochemistry, cytogenetics, and genomic profiling to distinguish one subtype from another. Two tumours that appear similar under the microscope may respond entirely differently to therapy because of distinct molecular drivers. Precision medicine, therefore, is not an aspirational concept in sarcoma but an essential component of accurate diagnosis and treatment selection.

Treatment itself also challenges conventional assumptions about cancer care. For many common cancers, chemotherapy has transformed outcomes over decades. In sarcoma, however, chemotherapy remains highly subtype specific. Some sarcomas respond remarkably well, while others derive minimal benefit. Similarly, advances in immunotherapy that have revolutionised melanoma and lung cancer have produced more selective successes in sarcoma rather than universal breakthroughs. The future of sarcoma management lies increasingly in personalised treatment strategies that integrate molecular profiling, targeted therapies, advanced surgical techniques, and carefully selected radiation protocols rather than relying on a one size fits all approach.

Surgery remains the cornerstone of cure for many localised sarcomas, but modern surgery is no longer synonymous with radical removal. Limb salvage procedures, sophisticated reconstructive techniques, and image guided planning now allow preservation of both function and quality of life for many patients who, a generation ago, might have required amputations. These advances demonstrate how innovation in sarcoma is not limited to new drugs but encompasses every aspect of multidisciplinary cancer care.

Despite these scientific advances, awareness remains the field's greatest unmet need. The problem is not merely that the public has never heard of sarcoma. The greater concern is that healthcare systems themselves often lack structured referral pathways for rare cancers. Most awareness campaigns focus on screening because common cancers benefit from population level detection strategies. Sarcoma does not lend itself to screening. Instead, awareness must centre on recognising warning signs, encouraging timely imaging for suspicious soft tissue masses or persistent bone pain, and ensuring early referral to specialised centres before any surgical intervention is attempted.

India presents both a challenge and an opportunity. As cancer incidence continues to rise and diagnostic capabilities expand, more sarcomas will inevitably be identified. The next step cannot simply be increasing awareness among the public. It requires strengthening specialised sarcoma centres, improving access to advanced pathology services, investing in rare cancer registries, expanding multidisciplinary tumour boards, and integrating genomic diagnostics into routine practice. Rare cancers demand concentrated expertise rather than fragmented care.

Sarcoma Awareness Month should therefore not be viewed as another symbolic campaign in an already crowded cancer calendar. It is an opportunity to redefine how healthcare systems approach rare diseases altogether. Earlier recognition, accurate diagnosis, specialist referral, and personalised treatment pathways can dramatically improve outcomes. The rarity of sarcoma should never translate into rarity of expertise or delayed access to appropriate care. For thousands of patients diagnosed each year, awareness is not simply about knowing the name of a rare cancer. It is about ensuring that rarity never becomes a barrier to timely diagnosis, evidence-based treatment, or hope.

(By Dr Malay Nandy, Senior Director and Head, Medical Oncology, ShardaCare-HealthCity)

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