The process of healing burns is a painful one that requires meticulous care. Burn care specialists use the skin peeling technique, along with painkillers, to remove dead tissue from burns and expose healthy skin. The degree of the burn, along with the inflammation of the skin, influences the time duration required for healing. A small burn wound typically requires about 4 days for complete healing, although the process can be painful for the burn patient. It can be even longer for burns that penetrate the upper layer of the skin, and if the environment is unfavourable for cell movement.

To shorten this time duration and make the process of burn healing more effective, scientists from the University of Newcastle have developed a plasma-based hydrogel. The form of it is a smart bandage that can cover the wound as well as soothe inflamed skin, shortening the duration of healing. Laboratory testing found that nearly 90% of wound closure is possible within seven days compared to the 50% rate with conventional dressings. The smart bandage is based on a technology that could improve burn care by reducing painful dressing changes and minimising infection risk.

What Is The New Smart Bandage?

The new smart bandage has been developed by researchers using a flexible polymer backing. The components of soft hydrogels are used to create this smart bandage. The combination of hydrogels and polymer backing has been combined with plasma engineering.

Burn dressings involve covering the burn wound that can often slow the recovery process as the skin needs to heal. Damaged skin heals better when it is kept open, as the skin cells can breathe, but to avoid skin infections, after a burn, the skin is bandaged.

The wound dressing needs to be changed periodically, as the skin is delicate during the burn healing process. Along with this, the risk of infection increases when wounds are repeatedly exposed to the open air.

Conventional dressing for burn wounds uses bandages made up of cotton gauze, paraffin, and absorbent dressing. But the environment isn't ideal for skin healing, which makes the new innovation a step in the right direction.

According to researchers, traditional burn wound care often requires repeated bandage changes that can damage healing tissue and delay recovery.

How Does the Smart Bandage Work?

Hydrogel mimics the way human skin tissue behaves, and when it is combined with a polymer layer, the wound dressing can stay stable and flexible.

The use of plasma engineering makes the smart bandage offer a strong, long-lasting adhesion required for better skin recovery.

When a smart bandage with these special features is used, the combination treatment involving liquid treatments and antibacterial therapies can easily seep into the skin.

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The Key Finding: 90% Of Burns Healed Within 7 Days

The effectiveness of the burn wound healing within a span of 7 days with the use of the smart bandage can minimise infection risk. When compared with standard burn wound dressing, 50% wound closure happens after 7 days.

The benefits of the smart bandage are the following:

Faster burn recovery along with a reduced secondary infection rate.

Potential reduction in infection risk as the skin is exposed when the dressing is changed.

Less patient discomfort, which makes recovery from burns painful.

Fewer hospital visits for frequent dressing changes.

Could This Mean Fewer Dressing Changes?

Yes, the smart bandage can increase efficacy and offer better coverage. The skin is already traumatised when it is burnt, so the process of treatment, when shortened, can lead to better healing. Scarring can also be minimised when wound healing is proficient using innovative products.

Beyond Burns: Other Potential Uses

The hydrogel-based smart bandage could have implications beyond burn care. The bandage could be used for chronic wound healing with patients who have other medical issues that delay their recovery.

The bandage could also be used to monitor their skin healing process during the entirety of the burn care treatment.

Burn care patients can benefit from smart medical patches that skin specialists can use to better tailor their treatment options.

The smart bandage could also have implications in the field of soft robotics and biomedical devices.

The researchers of the innovative smart bandage have found that their product could be applied to patients, and their entire skin healing recovery could be made much better.

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What Are The Limitations?

Every innovation has limitations, as the results of the 90% success rate are found under lab testing. Additional clinical trials are needed in actual burn patients.

Regulatory approvals are also necessary before it is adopted in burn care treatment.

Why This Matters For India

In India, the treatment for burns is painful and long, and patients can definitely benefit from the use of the smart bandage. According to the National Academy of Burns India, 7 million burn injuries happen in India, with around 700,000 burn patients in need of treatment. There are only 1,339 burn care beds, which makes getting burn care treatment extremely challenging.

The smart bandage could potentially reduce hospital stays, minimise the load of burn care treatment centres, and make painful dressing changes bearable.

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