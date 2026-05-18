Weight-loss medications like Mounjaro are becoming more common, especially among people trying to manage obesity, diabetes, or stubborn weight gain. While many people focus on the number on the scale, experts say it is equally important to pay attention to what rapid weight loss may do to your skin and hair.

Losing weight too quickly can sometimes lead to side effects like hair fall, dry skin, sagging, or stretch marks – not necessarily because of the medication alone, but because the body is adjusting to sudden changes.

Dermatologist Gurveen Waraich shares an Instagram video talking about the skin and hair care habits people should follow if they are taking – or planning to take – Mounjaro.

Hair Fall Can Happen During Rapid Weight Loss

According to her, hair loss is one of the major concerns people experience during fast weight loss.

The doctor explains that nutrient deficiencies may make the problem worse, which is why it is important to check levels of:

Vitamin B12

Vitamin D

Calcium

Ferritin

Dr Waraich also stresses the importance of eating enough protein, suggesting around “1 gram per kg body weight per day.”

Protein plays a key role in maintaining hair structure and overall recovery while the body is losing weight.

She also recommends consulting a dermatologist for proper hair supplements instead of self-medicating.

Another important tip? Avoid harsh salon treatments like keratin, cysteine, or smoothing treatments during this phase, as they may cause additional damage to already fragile hair.

Skin Needs Extra Support Too

The post also highlights three common skin concerns linked to rapid weight loss:

Sagging

Stretch marks

Dryness

To support the skin better, she suggests:

Staying hydrated

Using moisturiser regularly

Paying extra attention to stretch-prone areas

Wearing sunscreen daily

Dr Waraich also recommends using a retinoid-based cream or serum at night after consulting a professional if needed.

Strength Training Over Excess Cardio

Interestingly, the dermatologist advises focusing more on weight training instead of only doing cardio. Strength training may help support muscle mass and improve overall skin appearance during weight loss.

Weight loss should not only be about losing kilos. Supporting your skin, hair, nutrition and overall health matters just as much.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.