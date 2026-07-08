Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto's remark during his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi that a recent genomic sequencing test revealed he has Indian ancestry has ignited curiosity about what DNA testing can reveal about a person's origins, ancestry, and genetic heritage. The statement has also prompted questions about whether DNA testing can accurately trace ancestral origins, what it means to have "Indian DNA," and whether genetic ancestry is the same as ethnic or cultural identity. Experts say the answers are far more complex than many people may assume, as ancestry reports provide probabilities and genetic connections rather than definitive labels of identity. Whole genome sequencing and ancestry testing are powerful scientific tools that can trace genetic links between populations, but they cannot define a person's nationality, identity, or culture. Instead, they offer fascinating insights into how human populations migrated, mixed, and evolved over thousands of years.

"As genetic sequencing becomes more accessible, its role is expanding beyond disease diagnosis to preventive healthcare, precision medicine, and ancestry exploration. At the same time, ancestry results should be interpreted responsibly, as they provide probabilistic insights rather than definitive measures of ethnicity or identity. Ultimately, genomics reminds us that despite geographical borders, humanity has always been deeply interconnected," says Dr. Shrinidhi Nathany, Consultant, Molecular Hematology and Oncology, FMRI Gurugram.

What Is Whole Genome Sequencing?

Whole genome sequencing (WGS) is one of the most comprehensive forms of genetic testing available today. Unlike routine genetic tests that examine only specific genes, WGS analyses nearly an individual's complete DNA sequence, comprising more than three billion genetic base pairs. Dr. Moushumi Suryavanshi, Senior Consultant and Head, Molecular Biology and Cytogenetics, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, explains that this technology provides an extensive view of a person's genetic makeup.

"Whole genome sequencing is an advanced test that analyses an individual's complete DNA to identify genetic variations passed on through generations. Scientists then match these genetic markers with extensive reference databases around the world to discover where a person's ancestral roots may be and how different populations are genetically linked," Dr Suryavanshi says. The technology was initially developed for medical purposes, such as diagnosing inherited disorders and identifying disease-causing genetic mutations. However, with growing access to commercial DNA testing, it has also become a popular tool for ancestry exploration.

How Do DNA Ancestry Tests Work?

Every individual inherits half of their DNA from each parent, who in turn inherited their DNA from previous generations. Over centuries, these genetic markers are passed down through families and populations.

Scientists compare an individual's DNA with genetic data collected from thousands of people across different regions of the world. Sophisticated algorithms estimate where portions of that DNA are most commonly found, producing ancestry reports that may indicate links to various geographic regions.

For example, someone may receive results showing percentages of South Asian, Southeast Asian, Middle Eastern, or European ancestry. These percentages represent shared genetic similarities rather than fixed ethnic identities.

Why Might An Indonesian Share Indian Ancestry?

At first glance, the Indonesian President's revelation may seem surprising. However, historians and geneticists point out that the Indian subcontinent and Southeast Asia have shared deep cultural and genetic connections for centuries. Trade routes connecting India with present-day Indonesia existed for more than 2,000 years. Merchants, scholars, monks, artisans, and travellers regularly moved between the two regions, bringing not only goods and ideas but also contributing to population mixing. Dr. Shrinidhi Nathany, Consultant, Molecular Hematology and Oncology, FMRI Gurugram, says the recent conversation has brought genomics into mainstream public discussion.

Also read: Genetic Differences Affecting Infant's Activity Also Associated With ADHD, Study Finds

"The recent exchange between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has brought genomics into the public spotlight, highlighting how DNA science can help us better understand our shared human history. Ancestry testing does not define nationality or identity; it estimates genetic similarities with reference populations, often reflecting centuries of migration, trade, and cultural exchange," she adds.

Does DNA Define Your Identity?

Experts strongly caution against interpreting ancestry reports as proof of nationality or ethnicity. A DNA test cannot determine whether someone is Indian, Indonesian, or belongs to any other nationality. Nationality is a legal status, while culture, language, religion, and personal identity are shaped by family, upbringing, and society not by genes alone.

Emphasising that ancestry testing simply estimates shared genetic ancestry, Dr. Suryavanshi says,"Because humans have moved and mixed across continents for thousands of years, a person's DNA can have ancestry from more than one region of the world. It's important to note that these tests are estimates of shared genetic ancestry, not determinants of one's nationality, culture or identity. Their real value is in helping us understand human evolution, migration, and population history."

How Accurate Are These Tests?

Modern genomic sequencing technologies are highly advanced, but ancestry reports are still statistical estimates rather than absolute conclusions. The accuracy depends on several factors, including:

The diversity of the reference populations used

The number of individuals included in genomic databases

The quality of sequencing technology

Continuous updates as new genetic information becomes available

As databases expand, ancestry estimates may become more refined. This is why people who take the same ancestry test years apart may notice slight changes in their reported ancestry percentages.

Beyond Family History: Medical Uses Of Whole Genome Sequencing

Although ancestry testing attracts considerable public attention, healthcare remains one of the most important applications of whole genome sequencing. Doctors increasingly use WGS to:

Diagnose rare inherited disorders Identify cancer-related genetic mutations Detect inherited disease risks Guide precision medicine Select personalised treatments Screen family members for inherited conditions

According to Dr. Nathany, genomics is rapidly transforming modern medicine. As genetic sequencing becomes more accessible, its role is expanding beyond disease diagnosis to preventive healthcare, precision medicine, and ancestry exploration. This shift is helping doctors move towards treatments tailored to an individual's unique genetic profile rather than relying solely on one-size-fits-all approaches.

Also read: Is Early Detection Of Rare Diseases Hidden In Your Genes?

Why Should Ancestry Results Be Interpreted Carefully?

Despite their sophistication, ancestry reports have limitations. They cannot pinpoint a person's exact ethnic identity, cultural background, or family history with complete certainty. Experts say the results should always be viewed as scientific estimates based on available data rather than definitive proof of heritage.

"Ancestry results should be interpreted responsibly, as they offer probabilistic insights rather than definitive measures of ethnicity or identity. Ultimately, genomics reminds us that despite geographical borders, humanity has always been deeply interconnected," says Dr. Nathany. President Prabowo Subianto's remarks have highlighted the growing public interest in genomic science and ancestry testing. While whole genome sequencing can uncover fascinating clues about our shared human origins, it does not define who we are as individuals. Instead, it reveals how generations of migration, trade, and cultural exchange have connected populations across continents. As genomic technology continues to advance, it is expected to play an even greater role in healthcare, disease prevention, and understanding the remarkable story of human evolution

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