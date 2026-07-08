The monsoon season makes people experience a sudden temperature shock, as they can get drenched in rain. Viral infections, such as the common cold, dengue, and typhoid, can rise during the monsoon season as the risk increases due to waterlogging, heavy rainfall, high humidity, and possible contaminated water sources. Knowing the symptoms of monsoon fever is necessary to make sure that serious delays don't happen when medical treatment is needed. The onset of a possible case of dengue or typhoid, as fever is a common symptom of each of these diseases.

Understanding the differences in each of them is necessary if you want to avoid serious health complications. The common cold that can affect you in the monsoon is mild or absent in adults, and the body temperature is below 101.3 degrees Fahrenheit. But dengue causes a sudden high fever of 40 degrees Celsius, and in the case of typhoid, the body temperature fluctuates between 38 and 39 degrees Celsius.

Why Do Fevers Rise During Monsoon?

Fevers tend to generally rise in the monsoon season, as heavy rainfall can result in waterlogging. When water becomes stagnant in water coolers, flower pots, or construction sites, then mosquito breeding happens. Alongside this, contaminated food and water can increase the risk of viral infections that can cause a fever.

When the environment is humid, the spread of seasonal illnesses increases, which should make people wary of their rise in body temperature.

The three illnesses that cause a fever are spread through the following ways:

Dengue spreads from the bite of an Aedes mosquito.

Typhoid spreads through the consumption of contaminated food and water.

Viral colds circulate more easily when people stay indoors in close contact.

What Is A Typical Common Cold?

A typical common cold attacks the upper respiratory system with symptoms such as a runny nose, sneezing, nasal congestion, mild sore throat, and cough. Monsoon fever can be commonly experienced when people are exposed to confined spaces with little to no ventilation. It is possible that a person with a common cold can easily pass it on to another person as they work or study together.

Dr Avi Kumar, Senior Consultant Pulmonologist, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, Delhi, explains, "Colds typically improve within a few days and rarely cause severe body aches or high-grade fever."

Dr Ankita Baidya, Head and Consultant, Infectious Diseases, Manipal Hospital, Dwarka, highlights, "If a fever is persistent, high-grade or accompanied by severe body aches, breathing difficulty or extreme fatigue, doctors start considering causes other than a routine common cold."

How Is Dengue Different From A Common Cold?

Dengue is a mosquito-borne illness that varies from the common cold, as a high fever is a sudden symptom. If you notice mosquito bites and a sudden high fever, then you need to get tested for dengue.

Warning Signs Of Dengue

The World Health Organization (WHO) has pinpointed that a set of warning signs may indicate the presence of severe dengue. Typically, dengue symptoms appear 3 to 14 days after a mosquito bite that has spread infection in your body. Here are the warning signs that should be known, and seek timely medical care:

Severe headache

Pain behind the eyes

Intense muscle and joint pain

Fatigue

Rash

Nausea or vomiting

Red Flags

Bleeding gums

Persistent vomiting

Severe abdominal pain

Dizziness

What Are The Signs Of Typhoid Fever?

Typhoid is a fever-inducing disease that affects the body through the bacteria known as Salmonella Typhi. The usual timeline is 6 to 30 days after exposure to contaminated food or water. The symptoms of typhoid tend to develop gradually, which should make you seek medical treatment. These symptoms are the following:

Persistent high fever

Weakness

Loss of appetite

Stomach pain

Constipation or diarrhoea

Headache

Fatigue

Monsoon flooding can contaminate drinking water sources with sewage and harmful bacteria. This creates ideal conditions for typhoid fever to affect you, and it can worsen over days if left untreated.

Also Read: Why Are Typhoid Cases Surging? The Shocking Link To Flooded Groundwater And Unchecked Water Filters

Dengue vs Typhoid vs The Common Cold

When you compare dengue, typhoid, and the common cold, then the incidence of fever, the duration it lasts, and the symptoms that affect each of them vary.

Common Cold

The level of fever is mild, and it doesn't spike suddenly; upper respiratory symptoms are common. The duration of the fever is 3 to 7 days after your body undergoes possible temperature fluctuations due to getting wet.

Dengue

The mosquito-borne disease can result in a sudden fever that can shoot up to 40 degrees Celsius. Joint pain is severe in dengue as well as overall body fatigue, with a danger of blood platelet drop. Medical monitoring of dengue is necessary for avoiding serious health complications.

Typhoid

The bacterial illness causes a persistent fever, which can cause digestive symptoms that can worsen if left untreated.

When Should You Get Tested?

Dr Avi Kumar explains, "A mild fever with sneezing and a runny nose is more suggestive of a common cold, whereas a sudden fever above 39 degree Celusis with severe body aches raises suspicion for dengue. A persistent high fever that worsens over several days, especially with stomach symptoms, may point towards typhoid." Here are the symptoms that should force you to get tested:

A fever lasting more than 2-3 days signals the body has elevated white blood cells.

High-grade fever develops suddenly and accompanies other symptoms.

Severe body aches occur along with joint pain.

Appetite is poor when you should be typically eating.

You develop abdominal symptoms suddenly.

A rash appears on your skin that seems prominent.

Bleeding from the gums or nose is a serious sign of mononucleosis.

Also Read: 7 Early Signs And Symptoms Of Typhoid

How Doctors Confirm The Diagnosis

Doctors confirm the diagnosis of monsoon fever, dengue, or typhoid based on the specific diagnostic tests designed for each of them.

For Dengue

NS1 antigen test

Dengue IgM/IgG testing

Complete blood count to detect any fluctuations

For Typhoid

Blood culture

Typhoid antibody tests

CBC and inflammatory markers

For Viral Fever Or A Cold

Clinical examination of the body

Symptom history, as the timeline needs to be tracked.

Supportive management is also needed for faster recovery

7 Ways To Prevent Monsoon Fever

There are several ways to prevent getting a monsoon fever, as changes in habits can easily offer protection. Here are the ways to do so:

Avoid stagnant water around homes.

Use mosquito repellents.

Wear full-sleeved clothing.

Drink safe, filtered water.

Eat freshly cooked food.

Wash your hands before eating.

Monsoon fever can be confused with dengue or typhoid and needs to be distinguished to seek timely medical care.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.