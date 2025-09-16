Dengue Fever: More Than 45,000 Cases Reported In India; How To Stay Safe

More than 40,00 dengue cases have been observed in India this year. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 49,573 cases and 42 deaths have been reported in India as of August 31st. While 964 cases have been reported in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh has logged 1,646 cases, and Haryana has reported 298 cases.

In 2024, a total of 2,33,519 Dengue cases and 297 deaths were reported in the country. During a high-level review meeting on dengue preparedness in Delhi and NCR, Union Health Minister Shri J P Nadda mentioned that the incidence of dengue is currently low; however, states must remain vigilant against the potential for a spike in cases. He urged the states to reassess their preparedness, particularly in light of the prolonged rainy season and waterlogging in certain areas.

Dengue cases tend to rise during the monsoon season for several reasons. Waterlogging, stagnant water, and humid and warm weather conditions offer ideal breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

Dengue is a viral infection transmitted primarily by Aedes mosquitoes. It is prevalent in tropical and subtropical regions around the world. Mild dengue fever causes a high fever and flu-like symptoms. However, in some cases, dengue fever can cause severe consequences.

Symptoms of dengue fever

Symptoms typically appear 4-10 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito and can vary in severity. Common symptoms include:

High fever

Severe headache

Pain behind the eyes

Joint and muscle pain

Nausea and vomiting

Fatigue

Rashes (which may develop a few days after the onset of fever)

In some cases, dengue can progress to severe dengue, also called dengue hemorrhagic fever, which can cause serious bleeding, a sudden drop in blood pressure (shock), and death.

How to prevent

Preventing dengue primarily involves reducing mosquito exposure and breeding sites. Some effective preventive measures include:

Using an insect repellent containing DEET

Wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants, especially during outdoor activities at dawn and dusk

Installing screens on windows and doors, and using mosquito nets when sleeping, especially in endemic areas

Eliminating standing water sources reduces potential breeding spots (e.g., in flower pots, stagnant ponds, and gutters)

Using mosquito traps or insecticide-treated materials in areas prone to mosquito infestations

Tips for better recovery

If diagnosed with dengue, it is important to seek medical assistance for better recovery. Also, consider the following tips to aid recovery:

Stay hydrated : Drink plenty of fluids (water, oral rehydration solutions) to prevent dehydration.

: Drink plenty of fluids (water, oral rehydration solutions) to prevent dehydration. Rest well : Ensure ample rest to help your body recover.

: Ensure ample rest to help your body recover. Monitor symptoms : Keep track of fever and other symptoms, and seek medical attention if they worsen.

: Keep track of fever and other symptoms, and seek medical attention if they worsen. Pain relief : Take medication as prescribed by your doctor to manage pain and other symptoms.

: Take medication as prescribed by your doctor to manage pain and other symptoms. Follow medical advice: Keep in touch with healthcare providers and follow their recommendations for monitoring and treatment.

To mitigate the risk of dengue during the monsoon, it's crucial to take proactive measures such as eliminating stagnant water, using insect repellent, and promoting awareness about dengue prevention. Always consult a healthcare professional for personalized advice and treatment if you suspect you have dengue.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

References:

Union Health Minister Shri J P Nadda Chairs High-Level Review Meeting on Dengue Preparedness in Delhi and NCR. PIB