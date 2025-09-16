Income Tax Return Deadline Extended, It Can Now Be Filed Till Today

The deadline for filing Income Tax returns has been extended by a day to Tuesday, the Centre announced late on Monday night.

The move came after people complained of glitches in the Income Tax department portal.

"The due date for filing of Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for AY 2025-26, originally due on 31st July 2025, was extended to 15th September 2025. The Central Board of Direct Taxes has decided to further extend the due date for filing these ITRS for AY 2025-26 from 15th September, 2025 to 16th September, 2025," the Income Tax department's handle posted on X at 11.48 pm.

A record 7.3 crore+ ITRs have been filed till 15th Sept 2025, surpassing last year's 7.28 crore.



We sincerely thank taxpayers & professionals for their timely compliance.



To facilitate further filings of ITRs, the due date has been extended by one day (16th September 2025).

The e-filing portal, it said, would remain in maintenance mode from midnight to 2.30 am on Tuesday to enable changes in the utilities.

This post was followed, minutes later, by another that said over 7.3 crore Income Tax returns had been filed till Monday, which was a new record.

Earlier on Monday evening, following complaints from tax filers, the department had shared a guide on resolving browser issues.

"Having difficulty accessing the Income Tax e-Filing Portal? Sometimes, access difficulties with the Income Tax e-Filing Portal may arise due to local system/browser settings. These simple steps often help resolve such issues," it had said in a post on X.

Several people complained, however, that the glitches continued even after following the steps.