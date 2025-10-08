Refund Delayed Even After ITR Processed? Here's What You Can Do To Fix It

If you filed your Income Tax Return (ITR) on time and the status shows 'Processed', but the refund hasn't yet been credited to your bank account, there's no need to worry. Refunds may sometimes get delayed even after the return has been processed, and there can be various reasons for this delay.

Here are some reasons why the refund may be delayed:

Incorrect bank details or IFSC code

An error in TDS or tax credits

The refund has been issued, but it may take 15 to 30 days to be credited to the bank account

Also, double-check your bank information and Form 26AS details.

How to resolve this issue?

Log in to the Income Tax e-filing website.

Go to the Refund/Demand Status section.

If the refund has been processed but the money hasn't arrived, check the bank account number and IFSC code.

If the details are correct but the money still hasn't arrived, submit a Refund Reissue Request.

Once the request is submitted, the refund will be reissued.

How to get help from NSDL?

If the RFD (Refund File Dispatch) code is visible on the portal but the money hasn't been credited, you can contact NSDL (National Securities Depository Limited) or your bank branch. Sometimes, transactions are delayed due to technical reasons. Refunds typically reach the bank account within 15 to 30 days of processing.

Taxpayers whose income is from salary, bank interest, or other common sources, and who fall in the non-audit category, usually have their returns processed faster.

These individuals file their returns by entering their income, deductions, and TDS details directly on the portal, reducing processing delays.

The last date for filing ITR for Assessment Year 2025-26 was September 16, 2025. This year, the government extended the deadline twice - first from July 31 to September 15, and then by one day to September 16. However, the deadline for audit cases remains October 31, 2025.