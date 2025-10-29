Advertisement
CBDT Extends ITR Filing Deadline For Companies And Audited Taxpayers To December 10

According to the tax law, October 31 is the deadline for ITR filing for those who have to get their books of accounts audited.

Audit reports can now be submitted by November 10, up from October 31.

The Income Tax Department has announced an extension of the deadline for filing Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for Assessment Year (AY) 2025-26. Companies and other taxpayers who are required to get their accounts audited can now file their returns by December 10, 2025, instead of the earlier deadline of October 31, 2025.

In a statement, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said the due date for submitting the audit report has also been extended to November 10, 2025.

Under the Income Tax Act, taxpayers whose accounts need auditing, such as companies, partnership firms, and proprietorships, were initially required to file their returns by October 31. For individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), the original due date was July 31.

The department had earlier, on September 25, extended the deadline for submitting audit reports by one month to October 31. This has now been further relaxed in response to requests from industry bodies and professional associations.

The representations cited challenges due to floods and natural calamities in several regions, which disrupted normal business operations and compliance work.

For individuals, the ITR filing deadline for AY 2025-26 was also extended earlier, from July 31 to September 15, and then to September 16. As of that date, 7.54 crore ITRs had been filed, with 1.28 crore taxpayers paying self-assessment tax.

