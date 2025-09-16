Why ITR Filing Deadline Was Extended By A Day

The government has extended the last date for filing Income Tax Returns (ITRs) by a day, after technical glitches disrupted the process on the original deadline of September 15. The final deadline is now Tuesday, September 16.

According to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the extension was required as the income tax e-filing portal faced disruptions during peak hours. To fix the issue, the portal was placed in maintenance mode from midnight to 2:30 am on Tuesday for utility updates.

The glitches came amid a surge in last-minute activity. By Monday evening, the Income Tax Department said more than 7.3 crore returns had been filed, the highest ever, with over 6.03 crore verified and 4 crore processed.

Earlier in the day, the department also shared a troubleshooting guide for taxpayers facing browser-related access problems.

The extension applies mainly to non-audit taxpayers such as salaried individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), and small businesses or professionals under the presumptive taxation scheme.

Penalties For Missing ITR Deadline

If a taxpayer misses the due date for filing their ITR, the law permits them to file a belated return. For the current financial year, belated returns can be filed up to December 31. Under Section 234F of the Income Tax Act, late filing attracts a penalty. Taxpayers with total income up to Rs 5 lakh face a fee capped at Rs 1,000, while those earning above Rs 5 lakh must pay Rs 5,000.

Taxpayers with outstanding dues are also liable to pay interest on the unpaid tax for the period of delay.

How To File Your ITR Online