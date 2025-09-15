ITR Filing Deadline Extended? Income Tax Department Issues Clarification

If you have also come across a viral claim that the Income Tax Return (ITR) deadline has been extended until September 30, beware, it's fake. The official due date remains Monday, September 15, the Income Tax Department has confirmed.

The misleading message, circulating widely on WhatsApp and social media, claims that the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the filing deadline for Assessment Year (AY) 2025-26 to September 30.

Clarifying the matter, the Finance Ministry said no official order or notification had been issued beyond the already extended date of September 15. The department shared the false press release online with a bold red "FAKE" stamp to caution taxpayers.

In a statement, the department said, "A fake news is in circulation stating that the due of filing ITRs (originally due on 31.07.2025, and extended to 15.09.2025) has been further extended to 30.09.2025. The due date for filing ITRs remains 15.09.2025. Taxpayers are advised to rely only on official @IncomeTaxIndia updates."

The September 15 deadline applies to taxpayers who are not subject to tax audit. That means, mainly salaried individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), and small businesses filing through ITR forms 1-4.

How To File ITR?

The process can be completed online through the official income tax portal.

Log in to the Income Tax e-filing portal using your PAN (as User ID) and password. Go to the "File Income Tax Return" section. Select the Assessment Year (AY 2025-26). Choose your filing status (individual, HUF, etc). Pick the correct ITR form (ITR-1 to ITR-4 for non-audit cases). Fill in income details and verify pre-filled data such as salary, TDS, and bank interest. Review and confirm all information. Pay any outstanding tax dues. Submit the return online. E-verify within 30 days using Aadhaar OTP, net banking, or other available methods.

With the deadline only hours away, the e-filing portal is witnessing heavy traffic.