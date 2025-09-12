ITR Filing Due Date: When is The Deadline? Possible Extension, Latest Details And More

ITR Filing Due Date: The last day for filing Income Tax Return (ITR) for individuals for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) is September 15, after the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) granted an extension from the previous deadline of July 31. The September 15 deadline for FY25 ITR applies to taxpayers not subject to tax audit. This deadline covers individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), and entities using ITR forms 1 to 4.

It mainly includes those earning from salary, pension, rent, capital gains, or other income sources. It also applies to small businesses and professionals under the presumptive taxation scheme (Sections 44AD, 44ADA, 44AE).

Will The ITR Deadline Be Extended?

With the deadline fast approaching, taxpayers and accountants have demanded another extension, citing glitches on the income tax portal, delays in ITR processing, and problems with refund status updates. As of the last update, 5.47 crore ITRs had been filed, which is significantly less than the 7.28 crore ITRs filed last year.

With the window closing in three days, the Income Tax Department is yet to issue any update on the date extension. However, with glitches mounting up, the Advocates Tax Bar Association and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) have requested an extension.

What Happens If ITR Filing Is Missed By September 15?

Filing returns beyond September 15 will attract a penalty of Rs 5,000 (if income exceeds Rs 5 lakh) and Rs 1,000 for lower incomes under Section 234F. Belated or revised returns can still be filed until December 31, 2025, while updated returns (ITR-U) can be submitted up to March 31, 2030.

Can I File ITR After Due Date?

Yes, if an individual fails to file ITR within the due date, they can still file a belated return before December 31, 2025. In case they fail to file a belated return, they can still file an updated return within 48 months (four years) from the end of the relevant assessment year.