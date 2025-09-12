'Exposing Hate': Italian Woman Slams Troll For Targeting Her Indian Husband

An Italian woman has gone viral on social media after she called out a troll for commenting about her Indian husband. Eli, who lives in Dubai with her husband, John, posted a hate comment she received from an Indian woman, stating she was exposing it to show "how ugly" the world is sometimes.

"Sad! All you found is Indian guy? They are good for nothing," the woman troll wrote under one of Eli's posts.

Screenshotting the comment, Eli posted it in an Instagram video with an overlay reading: "Exposing our weekly haters since you guys asked."

She also explained why she was calling the woman for her comment, stating: "Exposing hate, not hiding it. Every week, we get racist comments just for being an Italian+Indian couple sharing our travels."

"Instead of ignoring them, we're putting the spotlight on hate to show the world how ugly it really is. We'll keep loving, keep travelling, and keep sharing. Because love > hate. Always. If you've ever faced hate just for who you are, this one's for you."

See the viral post here:

'Don't listen to her'

As the post went viral, a section of social media users supported Eli while others said she may have gone a little overboard with her criticism.

"Being an Indian and hating on the same is so rich," said one user while another added: "She got rejected by Indian guys, her own people rejected her, she gotta complain somewhere. She is just salty."

A third commented: "Girl dont listen to her and don't waste your energy on people here. If a man has to be toxic and wants to traumatise you he will doesn't matter what race, nationality he is. I am an Indian-Australian and I still say Not all Men! We still do have some Indian men who are raised right! You fine!"

A fourth said: "I don't think it was a personal attack on you specifically. She seems to be just tired with her experiences with Indian men and let out frustration in a not very pleasant way."