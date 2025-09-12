Watch: Joe Rogan Stunned Mid-Podcast By Charlie Kirk's Death, 'It's So Scary'

Popular podcast host Joe Rogan was left speechless upon hearing about the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Viral social media clips from the podcast show Mr Rogan at a loss for words, trying to come to terms with the news as actor Charlie Sheen sits across from him.

"So this just happened, we just found out that Charlie Kirk got shot," said Mr Rogan as his guest chimed in with: "Whoa. Murdered for having a different opinion from somebody else. Different ideology from somebody else."

"Yeah, I mean I don't know who did it or...do they even have a suspect?" Mr Rogan asked his colleague behind the camera.

"It's so scary. It's so dangerous, too, to celebrate or in any way encourage this kind of behavior from human beings. He's not a violent guy. He's talking to people on college campuses. Wasn't even particularly rude, tried to be pretty reasonable with people," he added.

Mr Rogan pointed out that "there's going to be a lot of people celebrating this", adding that the 31-year-old did not deserve to die.

"He's a very intelligent guy, whether you agree with him or not, and there's a lot of stuff that I didn't agree with him on. That's fine. You're allowed to disagree with people without celebrating the fact they got shot," he continued.

"It seems very surreal. It seems like it's going to take a long time before we reference this as something that happened... right now, it just doesn't seem real," he said, adding that he had met Mr Kirk at a gun range "of all places".

Watch the viral clips here:

Joe Rogan finds out Charlie Kirk is shot. Someone who's quite similar, hugely popular online, pro RW voice, got shot in cold blood. Rogan is shaken, it could very well be him. Charlie sheen his guest, is just issuing fillers. Joe has forgotten about him. pic.twitter.com/syi5FPY0E1 — Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) September 11, 2025

Joe Rogan warns what's about to come after Charlie Kirk's death: "One of two things is going to happen"pic.twitter.com/9vplFGNQKG — Joe Rogan Podcast News (@joeroganhq) September 11, 2025

Also Read | Indian Employee Laid Off Two Days After Joining Company, Shares Heartbreaking Experience

What happened?

Mr Kirk, a leading conservative voice and close ally of US President Donald Trump, died on Wednesday (Sep 10) after a gunman opened fire while he was speaking during an event at Utah Valley University.

Authorities have not arrested a suspect in Kirk's shooting, described as a "targeted attack" in a statement from Utah's Department of Public Safety.