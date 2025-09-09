Indian Employee Laid Off Two Days After Joining Company, Shares Heartbreaking Experience

A Redditor has shared their distressing experience of being fired from their job, two days after joining the company. In a viral post titled, Laid off in just 2 days after joining, the Indian user revealed that the company told them that they were looking for a managerial role and promptly terminated their job contract without any severance.

"I was working in a small company in Gurgaon as a financial analyst for two years and in July got a switch to a food-based D2C startup in Saket for a junior FP&A role," the user wrote in the r/delhi subreddit.

The individual said they resigned from the previous company and took up the job offer, but two days into new work, the manager dropped the bomb.

"Manager told me that now they are looking for managerial role who can take more responsibilities and accordingly laid off me. I just accepted the fate and left the office," the user said.

The user stated that the job loss and subsequent lack of opportunities were taking a "serious toll" on their mental and physical health.

"If possible, can anyone help me to navigate this or provide any valuable insights. Also, I can't go to my previous firm since they have hired my replacement and he is doing good work there," the user pleaded.

See the viral post here:

Also Read | Redditor's Life-Saving 112 Call Questioned By Uncle, Praised Online: 'You Did Right'

'Consult a lawyer'

As the post went viral, a section of social media users sympathised with the individual and advised them to seek legal action, while others told them not to quit and keep looking for opportunities.

"Name and shame them. They can't lay off someone instantly without severance pay," said one user, while another added: "There has to be some legal consequences for this? Are there not? I think you should consult a lawyer."

A third commented: "Two years ago I got laid off from Capgemini and it took around 6 months to get a new job. But fast forward to today and now I'm earning well and relaxed. So my point is hold on, and I am sure you will get a very good offer."

A fourth said: "Keep applying and if you failed in any interview, then do not feel bad. You never know how others are trying, I have seen a few friends who failed every day, and they are out of my league now."

Despite the insistence, the user said taking legal recourse was not worth it, as the package was not great, and they wanted to focus on securing a new job.