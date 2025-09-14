ITR Filing 2025: One Day To Deadline, Process, Penalty, Extension And More

ITR Filing 2025: The deadline to file income tax returns for the assessment year 2025-26 is only a day away, i.e Sunday, September 15, 2025. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has not provided any further extension despite demands from individuals who are yet to file their ITR. The previous extension was granted on May 27, when the deadline was extended from the usual July 31.

How To File ITR?

Log in to the income tax portal using PAN (as user ID) and password

Navigate to the ITR filing section

Select Assessment Year

Choose filing status

Pick the correct ITR form

Review and confirm information

Pay tax dues and submit

E-verify the return

Who Does The Deadline Apply To?

The September 15 deadline for FY25 ITR applies to taxpayers not subject to tax audit. This deadline covers individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), and entities using ITR forms 1 to 4.

What Is The Penalty?

Filing returns beyond September 15 will attract a penalty of Rs 5,000 (if income exceeds Rs 5 lakh) and Rs 1,000 for lower incomes under Section 234F. Belated or revised returns can still be filed until December 31, 2025, while updated returns (ITR-U) can be submitted up to March 31, 2030.

If you owe taxes and fail to file the return, interest will be levied on the unpaid tax amount under Section 234A of the I-T Act. A simple interest of one per cent per month (or part of a month) will be charged on the unpaid tax, calculated from the return filing due date until the actual filing date.

How Many People Have Filed ITR?

As of the last update, over six crore people had filed their ITR, which is less than the 7.28 crore ITRs filed last year.

Thank you taxpayers & tax professionals for helping us reach the milestone of 6 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs) as of now and still counting.



To assist taxpayers for ITR filing, tax payment and other related services, our helpdesk is functioning on a 24x7 basis, and we are… pic.twitter.com/XBJUrzoBjd — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) September 13, 2025

What About Refunds?

According to official data, 5.34 crore returns were processed smoothly last year, but around two crore taxpayers received notices for errors. The ITRs were either incomplete or contained mistakes, leading to the notices.

Filing an ITR is not enough; it must be e-verified within 30 days. Failing to do so makes the return invalid, automatically stopping refunds. In some cases, taxpayers may also face a penalty of up to Rs 5,000.