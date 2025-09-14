Prime Minister Narendra Modi At 75: What World Leaders Say About Him

PM Modi At 75: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be celebrating his 75th birthday on September 17 by inaugurating a mega textile park in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar. Born in Mehsana, Gujarat, PM Modi is the longest-serving non-Congress prime minister and the first non-Congress leader to complete at least two full terms in office.

Despite having the second-longest uninterrupted run in office as the PM, his popularity remains high. In July, he topped the list of 'Democratic Leader Approval Ratings' of world leaders at 75 per cent. During the past 11 years, he has led the country boldly on national as well as international forums.

Here Is What Some of the World Leaders Say About PM Modi: