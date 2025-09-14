Prime Minister Narendra Modi At 75: What World Leaders Say About Him

PM Modi At 75: The Indian PM is one of the most popular leaders in the country and abroad.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will celebrate his 75th birthday by inaugurating a textile park in Madhya Pradesh
- Modi is the longest-serving non-Congress prime minister and first to complete two full terms
- He topped global Democratic Leader Approval Ratings at 75 per cent in July
Did our AI summary help?Let us know.
PM Modi At 75: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be celebrating his 75th birthday on September 17 by inaugurating a mega textile park in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar. Born in Mehsana, Gujarat, PM Modi is the longest-serving non-Congress prime minister and the first non-Congress leader to complete at least two full terms in office.
Despite having the second-longest uninterrupted run in office as the PM, his popularity remains high. In July, he topped the list of 'Democratic Leader Approval Ratings' of world leaders at 75 per cent. During the past 11 years, he has led the country boldly on national as well as international forums.
Here Is What Some of the World Leaders Say About PM Modi:
- Russian President Vladimir Putin praised PM Modi's "India-first" policy and the "Make in India" initiative during the 15th VTB Russia Calling Investment Forum.
"The Indian government, under the Prime Minister's leadership, has been creating stable conditions, driven by a policy of putting India first. We believe that investing in India is profitable," said Mr Putin.
- Even when India-US relations have been on the back foot, US President DonaldTrump has not shied away from praising his 'friend' PM Modi.
“I'll always be friends with (Narendra) Modi…He's a great prime minister. He's great," said Mr Trump.
"I look forward to speaking with my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi, in the upcoming weeks. I feel certain that there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion for both of our Great Countries," he later wrote on social media.
- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called PM Modi the 'boss' when the two leaders addressed the Indian community in Sydney.
“The last time I saw someone on this stage was Bruce Springsteen and he did not get the welcome that Prime Minister Modi has got. Prime Minister Modi is the boss," said Mr Albanese.
- On the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Canada, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni told Prime Minister Modi, "You are the best. I am trying to be as you."
She later posted a picture on X and said, "Italy and India, linked by a great friendship". Prime Minister Modi reshared the post and said, "Fully agree with you, PM Giorgia Meloni. India's friendship with Italy will continue to get stronger, greatly benefitting our people!"
- During his India visit, Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh said: "Over the past 10 years, under the leadership of PM Modi, India has become the 5th largest economy in the world, one of the top powers with a significant global role, and has made its mark."
- In September last year, World Bank President Ajay Banga heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for prioritising on building a strong relationship with the United States both bilaterally and also through the Quad security grouping.
"The Prime Minister has been building a very strong relationship with the US, both, bilaterally and through the Quad. That has been his strategy since the day he became Prime Minister. Continuing with that, he is trying to ensure there is long-term engagement on strategic and economic issues," said Mr Banga.
- Toshihiro Suzuki, President of Suzuki Motors said: "In the past 10 years, under the strong leadership and constant support of PM Modi, for manufacturing industries, the Indian automobile market has been expanding steadily. As a result, India has become the third-largest automobile market in the world."
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world