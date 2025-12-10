Pakistani Leader's "Extremist-Controlled Nukes" Warning Amid Asim Munir's Rise

As Pakistan's powerful Army Chief General Asim Munir faces intense criticism at home and abroad for what many describe as an unconstitutional and unreasonable concentration of authority, a Pakistani politician has issued a dramatic public appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a detailed letter sent on the eve of World Human Rights Day from Frankfurt, Sindhi leader Shafi Burfat warned that Pakistan is entering a dangerously unstable phase under what he calls a "radicalised, militarised command structure," posing threats not only to Sindh but to the entire region.

Burfat is the chairman of the Sindhi nationalist group Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM). His letter came at a time when Pakistan's parliament and civil institutions had been increasingly sidelined, with Field Marshal Munir widely viewed as consolidating extraordinary control over national policy, internal security, and political processes.

Critics have argued that such unprecedented empowerment of the military leadership further weakens democratic safeguards in a nuclear-armed country already battling extremism and internal fragmentation.

In his extensive appeal, Burfat described Pakistan as an "artificial, extremism-driven state" built on the suppression of ancient nations, including Sindhis, Baloch, and Pashtuns.

He asserted that the country has transformed into a "Punjabi-controlled military colony" whose institutions serve the interests of the army rather than its diverse population. The JSMM leader alleged systematic political repression in Sindh, including enforced disappearances, censorship, and economic exploitation of the province's natural resources.

A major focus of Burfat's warning is the alleged ideological radicalisation within Pakistan's military leadership. Without naming Munir directly, he claimed the current command structure is influenced by "jihadist worldviews", creating a scenario where nuclear weapons are vulnerable to misuse. "The danger is no longer terrorists capturing Pakistan's nuclear arsenal," he writes, "but the extremists already positioned at the highest levels of control."

He also accused the Pakistani military of using Sindh and Balochistan as storage sites for nuclear assets, placing millions at risk. Linking Pakistan's internal instability to regional geopolitics, Burfat described Islamabad as a destabilising force across the Indo-Pacific – from supporting extremist groups to undermining maritime security from the Arabian Sea to East Africa.

Positioning Sindh as India's "civilisational partner" and "natural ally", Burfat urged New Delhi to raise concerns about Pakistan's nuclear command, state-sponsored extremism, and alleged human rights abuses at forums including the United Nations, BRICS, G20, QUAD, and the UN Security Council. He called upon India to support Sindh's right to self-determination and to advocate for global oversight of Pakistan's nuclear facilities.

Arguing that the Indus Valley is the historical root of Indian civilisation, Burfat framed Sindh's liberation not only as a political goal but also as a matter of "international security" and a step toward reducing extremist influence in South Asia.

The letter concluded with a direct appeal to Modi's leadership: "A stable future for the region is impossible as long as Pakistan's extremist state structure endures. India must stand with oppressed nations seeking freedom from tyranny."

While New Delhi has not reacted, the letter added a new layer to regional discourse at a moment when Pakistan's internal power dynamics, particularly the expanding authority of Army Chief Asim Munir, are drawing heightened concern internationally.

India's Stand On The Sindh Issue

India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh last month said that the Sindh region may not be with India today, but borders can change, and it may return home to India.

"Today, the land of Sindh may not be a part of India, but civilisationally, Sindh will always be a part of India. And as far as land is concerned, borders can change. Who knows, tomorrow Sindh may return to India again. Our people of Sindh, who hold the Indus River sacred, will always be our own. No matter where they are, they will always be ours," the Defence Minister had said.

"Not just in Sindh, but throughout India, Hindus consider the Indus River sacred. Many Muslims in Sindh also believed that the water of the Indus was no less sacred than the Aab-e-Zamzam of Mecca. This is Advani ji's quote," he added in the statement.