Asim Munir's New Anti-India Rhetoric In 1st Address As Pakistan's Defence Chief

Pakistan's newly appointed Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Field Marshal Asim Munir, has issued yet another unwarranted provocation against India, warning of an even more "swift, severe, and intense" response in the event of any future aggression.

"India should not be in any delusion [as] Pakistan's response [in case of any aggression] will be even more swift and intense," Munir, who took over the new role of head of all three defence forces last week, said while speaking to the officers of the armed forces at a ceremony held to honour him on being appointed as the country's first CDF.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians. The strikes triggered four days of intense clashes that ended with an understanding on stopping the military actions on May 10.

Munir also claimed Pakistan was a peaceful nation but warned that no one would be allowed to test Islamabad's territorial integrity or sovereignty.

During the ceremony, the Field Marshal was also presented with a guard of honour by contingents of all three services – the Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Air Force.

Warning To Afghanistan

Speaking on Pakistan-Afghanistan tensions, Munir said that a clear message had been given to the Afghan Taliban regime in Kabul. "The (Afghan) Taliban have no option but to choose between Fitna al-Khawarij [TTP] and Pakistan," he said.

The government last year notified the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan as "Fitna al-Khawarij", a reference to a group in earlier Islamic history which was involved in violence.

Munir said the newly established Defence Forces Headquarters was a symbol of the fundamental change that was historic.

"In view of the growing and changing threats, it is necessary that we further improve multi-domain operations under the unified system of the three forces," he said.

He also said that each service will maintain its uniqueness for its operational preparedness, and the CDF headquarters will coordinate the operations of the services.

The event was attended by the Pakistan Air Force Chief, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf and senior officers from all three armed forces.

Munir's Rise To Power

Munir assumed the charge as the first CDF after the government last week issued an official notification for the appointment in the new role for a five-year term; he would concurrently serve as Chief of Army Staff.

The CDF position not only consolidates Munir's authority over all three service branches (Army, Navy, and Air Force) but also gives him oversight of the National Strategic Command, which manages the country's nuclear weapons and missile systems, making Munir the single most powerful military figure in the country.

The CDF was established following the 27th Constitutional Amendment last month and subsequent changes to the Pakistan Army, Air Force, and Navy (Amendment) Bills 2025.

Munir's Previous Threats To India

This is not the first time Munir has issued unwarranted threats against India. While Pakistan itself was raining bombs on Afghan civilians in October, Munir doubled down on anti-India nuclear rhetoric, claiming Islamabad's expanding military capabilities could "shatter the misconceived immunity of India's geographical warspace."

Munir delivered a similar provocative speech against India days before the terrorists killed 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. At the time, Munir called Kashmir Islamabad's "jugular vein".