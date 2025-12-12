Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

PM Modi Greets Rajinikanth On 75th Birthday

PM Modi said Rajinikanth's work has consistently set benchmarks.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
PM Modi Greets Rajinikanth On 75th Birthday
PM Modi greeted superstar Rajinikanth on his 75th birthday
New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted superstar Rajinikanth on his 75th birthday and said his work has consistently set benchmarks.

The legendary actor, affectionately known as Thalaivar, has enthralled audiences across generations with his performances and distinctive style.

"Greetings to Thiru Rajinikanth Ji on the special occasion of his 75th birthday. His performances have captivated generations and have earned extensive admiration," Modi said in a post on X.

"His body of work spans diverse roles and genres, consistently setting benchmarks. This year has been notable because he completed 50 years in the world of films. Praying for his long and healthy life," the prime minister said. 

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
PM Modi, Rajinikanth, Rajinikanth's Birthday
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com