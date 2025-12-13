PM Modi To Address Rally In West Bengal On December 20 Amid SIR Row

With the 2026 Assembly elections approaching, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit West Bengal On December 20. During his visit to Bengal, PM Modi will address a rally in Taherpur in Nadia district.

PM Modi's visit comes amid Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress's opposition to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in the state.

It is widely expected that Prime Minister may target West Bengal government over SIR issue during his rally in Nadia.

The draft voter list in West Bengal will be published on December 16. Four days later, PM Modi will address a rally, marking it's significance over SIR issue.

Nadia's Taherpur is part of Ranaghat Loksabha constituency and also part of bordering Nadia district. It is also one of the Matua dominated seats in Bengal. This gives it a special significance, as the Trinamool is also trying to woo Matua vote Bank over SIR issue. Mamata Banerjee has already conducted anti-SIR rallies Nadia and North 24 Parganas where Matua population is significant.

Nadia's Taherpur is also important because the large number of refugees have been settled in the bordering area since partition.

PM Modi's program has been scheduled aimed at targeting the Matua and refugee votes simultaneously.