Missed ITR Deadline? What Happens Next And How Much Fine You'll Have To Pay

The government had granted taxpayers an additional day to submit their Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for Assessment Year 2025-26, moving the deadline from September 15 to September 16, 2025. Those who missed even this extended timeline still have an opportunity to file their returns.

For those who did not require an income tax audit, September 16, was the last date to file ITRs. Filing after this date results in what is known as a belated return.

Belated ITRs can be submitted until December 31, 2025, giving taxpayers another window to comply with the law. However, certain penalties and restrictions will apply.

Understanding Belated Returns

A belated return is any ITR filed after the original deadline. According to Income Tax regulations, taxpayers can file a belated return up to three months before the close of the assessment year or before the completion of assessment, whichever comes first. For the current financial year, this means December 31, 2025, is the absolute cut-off.

Implications Of Late Filing

Missing the original deadline carries some consequences. Under Section 234F, a late filing fee may be imposed.

People with income up to Rs 5 lakh face a penalty of Rs 1,000, while those earning above Rs 5 lakh could be charged Rs 5,000.

Late submission can also delay any refunds due, attract greater scrutiny from the Income Tax Department, and incur interest, depending on the nature of the tax due or advance tax shortfall.

Certain losses, such as unabsorbed depreciation or house property loss, can still be carried forward even if the ITR is filed belatedly, but other carry-forward benefits may be lost.

Impact On Choosing The Old Tax Regime

For those intending to opt for the old tax regime, missing the September 16 deadline could affect deductions. To claim benefits like house rent allowance (HRA), home loan principal and interest under Section 80C or leave travel allowance (LTA), the ITR must be filed on or before the due date.

Filing late under a belated return could mean a higher effective tax liability if these deductions are forfeited.

So, if you have missed the September 16 deadline, file your ITR as soon as possible. Submitting a belated return before December 31 will keep you compliant, though a small penalty may apply.