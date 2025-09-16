Gurdwara, Dosa, Then Tragedy: Wife's Goodbye To BMW Victim Navjot Singh

When she went with her husband, Navjot Singh, on a bike for a Sunday outing, Sandeep Kaur would not have imagined that her world was about to turn upside down. Forty-eight hours after a brutal road crash left 52-year-old Navjot dead, an injured and broken Sandeep saw her husband, her best friend, for one last time before family members took him away for cremation. Two stretchers side by side, Sandeep reached out to touch her husband's lifeless face as relatives fought back tears.

Navjot Singh, a deputy secretary with the Union Finance Ministry, died, and his wife, Sandeep, a teacher, was injured after a speeding BMW rear-ended their bike near Delhi Cantonment metro station on Sunday afternoon.

That morning, the couple visited Bangla Sahib gurdwara in central Delhi and had lunch at Karnataka Bhavan in RK Puram. They were heading towards their home in Pratap Nagar when a BMW X5 lost control and hit their bike. Navjot suffered injuries to his head and face, and Sandeep sustained multiple fractures.

Gaganpreet, who was driving the BMW, rushed them to a hospital in GTB Nagar, about 19 km away. The journey took about 40 minutes. The doctors declared Navjyot dead. Sandeep was later shifted to another hospital.

Gaganpreet and her husband Parikshit, who was in the car, have been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, rash driving and concealing evidence.

Questions have been raised about why she decided to take the injured couple to a hospital 19 km away instead of one located nearby. Police sources have said the GTB Nagar hospital they were taken to is co-owned by Gaganpreet's father. Navjot's family has alleged a cover-up attempt. Gaganpreet has been arrested and is in judicial custody.

In her complaint to the police, Sandeep said that she kept requesting Gaganpreet to take them to the nearest hospital, but she did not. "I kept requesting her to take us to a nearby hospital. My husband was unconscious and required urgent medical attention. But despite my repeated requests, she took us to a small hospital far away," she has said.