"Show Results First": Bhagwant Mann Jabs Rahul Gandhi, Navjot Sidhu

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday launched a sharp political attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and estranged Punjab leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, saying both suffer from the same fundamental problem - demanding top positions without first demonstrating performance on the ground.

Addressing a media briefing, Mann drew a parallel between the national and state-level leadership ambitions of the two Congress figures. "Rahul Gandhi keeps saying, 'make me the Prime Minister and I will do something,'" Mann remarked, adding that people across the country are asking the opposite.

"People are saying, first do something, show your performance, and then we will consider making you Prime Minister," he said.

Extending the analogy to Punjab politics, Mann said Navjot Singh Sidhu adopts a similar approach. "Sidhu wants Punjabis to make him the Chief Minister, but Punjabis are telling him, clearly, show us your work, your performance, and then we will think about it," the Chief Minister said.

Mann's comments came in the backdrop of fresh statements by Navjot Kaur Sidhu, who recently criticised the Congress leadership in Punjab, triggering renewed debate over internal discord within the party. Without naming her directly, Mann suggested that such public disagreements expose the lack of clarity and accountability within the Congress ranks.

The Chief Minister emphasised that leadership is earned through consistent work, public trust, and measurable outcomes; not through entitlement or rhetoric. "In a democracy, power is not claimed, it is earned," Mann said, underscoring that voters today are far more discerning and performance-driven.

Positioning his government as results-oriented, Mann reiterated that the people of Punjab are no longer swayed by tall promises or political drama. "This era demands delivery, not demands," he concluded, making it clear that governance, not ambition, should define leadership aspirations.

'Keep Elections Fair': State Election Commission To Punjab Cops

The State Election Commission of Punjab has written to the Director General of Police, urging him to ensure a free, fair, and impartial election process during the upcoming Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samitis polls scheduled for Sunday.

In a letter, the Commission expressed concern over recent events that have raised questions about the police's fairness and neutrality in the election process. The Commission emphasised that the Punjab Police, being a professional force, should maintain its reputation and ensure that no officer or official exercises unfair influence to further the interest of any political party.

The Commission has issued guidelines to all police personnel, including maintaining strict political neutrality, avoiding any impression of supporting any political party or candidate, and taking cognisance of any election-related complaints. The Commission has also asked the police to review cases where members of opposition parties are being falsely accused or intimidated.

The letter highlights the importance of maintaining law and order, preparing security plans, and deploying adequate police personnel to ensure smooth and transparent elections. The Commission has requested the DGP to maintain close coordination and communication with the Commission and ensure strict implementation of the security plan.