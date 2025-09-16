Video: Marooned Men Were Waiting For Help, Dehradun River Swept Them Away

As news of widespread rain havoc in Uttarakhand's Dehradun comes in, a shocking video of a group of people being swept away by the raging Tons river has emerged. According to reports, this is a group of labourers, and at least six of them are feared dead.

The video shows about 10 labourers perched on a tractor stuck in the middle of the river in spate. The marooned men are seen calling and waving for help as people on the bank try to figure out how to rescue them. But before they can do so, the river in spate topples the tractor, and the men are swept away. Those on the banks are seen running and screaming as the tractor overturns and the men disappear under water.

Preliminary reports suggest that the labourers were engaged in mining activities, but more details on how they got stuck in the middle of the river are awaited.

Heavy rainfall through the night has caused huge damage to roads and homes in Dehradun, Mussoorie, and Mal Devta areas. A bridge near the Law College in Dehradun's Prem Nagar has been washed away. Rescue teams are on the ground and nearly 400 people have been evacuated.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said all rivers in the state are in spate after heavy rain. "Roads have been breached at 25 to 30 places. Approach roads are cut off. Houses and government properties have been damaged. Normal life is severely affected. Rescue teams are working on a war footing to restore normalcy," he said. "The state government stands with every affected family. The administration is already on alert mode, and the NDRF, SDRF, police and local administration are constantly active," the Chief Minister added.

⛈️ #FWR Ops | Dehradun (UKD) | 16 Sep



🔸1 child trapped in the flooded midstream of Swarna River at Tharkurpur, Premnagar



🔸NDRF conducted #FWR Ops and rescued the child safely; PHT provided



🔸People in flood-prone areas are advised to stay alert & follow safety guidelines pic.twitter.com/oMCmtawmXz — NDRF India I राष्ट्रीय आपदा मोचन बल 🇮🇳 (@NDRFHQ) September 16, 2025

The Chief Minister's office has said he has briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the situation in Uttarakhand and that the Centre has assured all help.