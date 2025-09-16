Houses, IT Park Submerged As Heavy Rain Triggers Clouburst In Dehradun

A cloudburst struck Uttarakhand's Dehradun on Monday night due to heavy rainfall, submerging several houses in Tapovan and causing severe waterlogging in Sahastradhara and the IT Park area. Two people have been reportedly missing.

The cloudburst, followed by massive flooding in the Karligaad rivulet, caused severe destruction in the surrounding area. People in that area have been shifted to a safe location.

The intense and continuous rain led to the stream swelling dangerously, resulting in the collapse of a key bridge and widespread damage to properties along its banks on Monday night.

Taking to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said some shops have been damaged due to heavy rain in Sahastradhara, Dehradun.

Mr Dhami also assured that he is in touch with the local administration and is personally monitoring the situation.

देहरादून के सहस्त्रधारा में देर रात हुई अतिवृष्टि से कुछ दुकानों को नुकसान पहुंचने की दुःखद सूचना प्राप्त हुई है। जिला प्रशासन, एसडीआरएफ, पुलिस मौके पर पहुंचकर राहत और बचाव कार्यों में जुटे हुए हैं।



इस सम्बन्ध में निरंतर स्थानीय प्रशासन से संपर्क में हूँ और स्वयं स्थिति की... — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) September 16, 2025

Upon receiving the information, District Magistrate Savin Bansal, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Kumkum Joshi and other officials reached the site during the night to supervise relief operations.

Mr Bansal also directed the rescue teams to search for and rescue the two missing persons.

Officials from the National Disaster Response Force(NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Central Public Works Department (PWD) are working with bulldozers at the spot.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: River Sahastradhara flooded due to heavy rains in Dehradun since last night. Debris came into the main market, causing damage to hotels and shops. pic.twitter.com/f4WoAOWleP — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2025

The District Magistrate has also issued an order regarding the closure of all schools from Class 1 to 12 in Dehradun.

Earlier in August, two people went missing after a cloudburst struck Mopata village under Dewal Tehsil of Chamoli district, Uttarakhand.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: Due to heavy rains in Dehradun since last night, the river Sahastradhara got flooded late at night, and debris came into the main market, causing damage to hotels and shops. pic.twitter.com/f7p0tSg7Ip — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2025

The cloudburst reportedly damaged a residential house and a cowshed, leading to the suspected burial of 15 to 20 livestock under the debris.

On September 11, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Dehradun to assess the flood situation. PM also chaired a high-level meeting to discuss all aspects related to the disaster.

Following this, PM also announced a financial assistance of Rs 1,200 crore for the affected areas.