Temple Submerged, Houses Damaged: Videos Of Dehradun Cloudburst Horror

A massive cloudburst struck Uttarakhand's Dehradun on Monday night, leaving many roads, houses and shops damaged in Tapovan, Sahastradhara and the IT Park area. Videos shot by locals show the amount of destruction caused.

A 100-meter-long road was washed away in Maldevta, Raipur, due to the flow of water in Dehradun's Sahastradhara area, which is a very popular tourist spot.

#WATCH | Dehradun: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inspected the disaster-affected area in Kesarwala, Maldevta area.



The shops and hotels on Sahastradhara road have also been severely damaged.

The Tamsa river is in spate, and the Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple has been inundated due to heavy rain. Temple priest Acharya Bipin Joshi said that the river started flowing heavily since morning, and the temple premises was submerged.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand | Tamsa river in spate and Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple inundated as heavy rainfall lashes Dehradun.



Temple priest Acharya Bipin Joshi says, "The river started flowing heavily since 5 AM, the entire temple premises were submerged... This kind of situation had...

Locals narrated how the water surged inside the cave temple. One of the locals told news agency ANI that the water level has started increasing, and it has risen to 10-12 feet.

"Around 4:45 am, the water entered the cave... Later, when the water level started increasing, it rose to 10-12 feet... The water reached above the 'Shivling'... Somehow, we made our way, and with the help of the rope, we came up..." he added.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami while taking the stock of the situation in Kesarwala, Maldevta area said, "Due to the heavy rains last night, all the rivers here are in spate and cloudburst has occurred in many places. Roads have been completely washed away at about 25-30 places".

#WATCH | Dehradun: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami says, "There has been a lot of damage to houses and government properties. Livelihood is affected. We are working to get things back on track. Connectivity has been disrupted at several places. The water level of rivers has...

"All efforts are being made to normalise it. Many connecting routes have been cut off. The water level of the rivers has also increased a lot", he added.