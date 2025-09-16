Advertisement
Temple Submerged, Houses Damaged: Videos Of Dehradun Cloudburst Horror

Dehradun Cloudburst: A 100-meter-long road was washed away in Maldevta, Raipur, due to the flow of water in Dehradun's Sahastradhara area, which is a very popular tourist spot.

Temple Submerged, Houses Damaged: Videos Of Dehradun Cloudburst Horror
Dehradun Cloudburst: Videos shot by locals show the amount of destruction caused.
Dehradun:

A massive cloudburst struck Uttarakhand's Dehradun on Monday night, leaving many roads, houses and shops damaged in Tapovan, Sahastradhara and the IT Park area. Videos shot by locals show the amount of destruction caused.

A 100-meter-long road was washed away in Maldevta, Raipur, due to the flow of water in Dehradun's Sahastradhara area, which is a very popular tourist spot.

The shops and hotels on Sahastradhara road have also been severely damaged.

The Tamsa river is in spate, and the Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple has been inundated due to heavy rain. Temple priest Acharya Bipin Joshi said that the river started flowing heavily since morning, and the temple premises was submerged.

Locals narrated how the water surged inside the cave temple. One of the locals told news agency ANI that the water level has started increasing, and it has risen to 10-12 feet.

"Around 4:45 am, the water entered the cave... Later, when the water level started increasing, it rose to 10-12 feet... The water reached above the 'Shivling'... Somehow, we made our way, and with the help of the rope, we came up..." he added.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami while taking the stock of the situation in Kesarwala, Maldevta area said, "Due to the heavy rains last night, all the rivers here are in spate and cloudburst has occurred in many places. Roads have been completely washed away at about 25-30 places".

"All efforts are being made to normalise it. Many connecting routes have been cut off. The water level of the rivers has also increased a lot", he added.

