On Camera, Floodwaters In Dehradun Sweep Away Car, Driver Rescued By Locals

The floodwaters swept away a car in Uttarakhand's Dehradun after its driver attempted to cross a submerged stretch on Sunday. The overflowing rivers and streams, a direct result of heavy rains, have left roads and low-lying crossings waterlogged.

The incident took place in the Sabhawala area on Shimla Bypass Road in Vikasnagar. While no pedestrian dared to cross the strong current, the driver tried to push through with his vehicle. The car quickly lost control and was swept away, carried downstream by the intense current.

Video footage of the incident shows the car struggling against the floodwaters. It appeared to stall midstream before the powerful flow of the water dislodged it and took it away. Locals managed to rescue the driver.

Last week, Dehradun recorded over 200 mm of rain in 24 hours, the heaviest in 74 years, flooding low-lying colonies and swelling the Rispana, Song, Tons, and Bindal rivers beyond danger levels.

Roads were blocked by uprooted trees, homes were waterlogged, and schools were shut as the IMD issued orange and red alerts for multiple districts. Landslides and overflowing streams disrupted road connectivity, forcing authorities to suspend the Kedarnath Yatra.

Earlier, a video from Uttarkashi showed another car, with people inside, being swept away in the powerful flash floods triggered by a cloudburst near Dharali village.

The car was seen struggling against the rising waters, bobbing helplessly on the muddy current. Eyewitnesses shouted in panic as the vehicle was tossed about "like a cork on a wave."

At first, it appeared the car might stall midstream, but within moments, the strong current carried it rapidly downstream.

"Woh dekho gaadi (See that car)," one bystander is heard shouting in the video, while another added, "Aadmi pura bhara hua hai... aadmi hai isme (The car is filled with people... there are people inside)."

The video ends abruptly after about 30 seconds, with the car still being swept away.