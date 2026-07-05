Many cities in India witness a rise in typhoid cases due to heavy rains and flooding. The primary cause behind typhoid cases is a fever caused by Salmonella Typhi, and this spreads through food or water contaminated with human faeces. The risk of contracting Typhoid increases when monsoon flooding happens along with sewage entering water sources. The lack of proper sewage processing systems becomes overwhelming when excess flooding during the monsoon season takes place. But another cause of the rising cases of typhoid resides in the unchecked water filters. Every household has some type of water filter that needs to be periodically replaced and discarded if it becomes damaged due to overuse.

The rising rate of groundwater contamination with heavy metals, salts, and uranium has led to excess stress on the water filters designed for simple contaminants. The World Health Organization (WHO) has highlighted that neglected water filters and groundwater contamination can increase the risk of typhoid.

What Is Typhoid And How Does It Spread?

Typhoid is a disease that manifests as a fever caused by the Salmonella Typhi bacteria. It primarily spreads through contaminated food and water, and possible outbreaks can occur after flooding events. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has flagged possible active monsoon over the central parts of the country for the next 4 to 5 days.

Areas such as Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, parts of Maharashtra, and eastern Rajasthan may receive rainfall. This makes it important for people in these regions to pay attention to their possible risk of typhoid.

The transmission of typhoid happens during a water-flooding event as the sewage-contaminated surface water enters into borewells, hand pumps, underground storage tanks, and community water supplies.

This causes the Salmonella Typhi bacteria to enter household water sources. This is why knowing where the water in your household comes from is important to reduce your risk of typhoid.

Also Read: What No One Tells You About Typhoid Recovery: Survivor Explains Fatigue, Taste Changes And More

How Flooded Groundwater Can Trigger Typhoid Outbreaks

According to the WHO, the groundwater can overflow during floods, which can trigger typhoid outbreaks. This makes it imperative to prepare in advance when possible monsoon flooding is possible, as the water is unpredictable and the disease burden due to typhoid can result in a rise of cases. Putting undue stress on the already stretched-thin health infrastructure.

1. Sewage Overflow During Floods

The sewage can mix with underground water sources, as an overflow of water can happen. Monsoon season calls for examination and regular monitoring of underground water sources, as possible contamination of borewells and water sources can elevate the risk of typhoid.

2. Hidden Contamination After Floodwaters Reduce

Even after floodwater leaves the area where possible mixing of it can take place with water sources, contamination is still possible. Contaminated water may appear clean, but invisible contaminants that are present in untreated groundwater can enter your body. One of the unexpected sources of this contaminated water is uncleaned water filters that are used for drinking water.

3. The Overlooked Role Of Water Filters

Many people assume that their water filter is effectively filtering out the contaminants present in drinking water. But due to the high concentration, the filter may not be working unless you manually remove it and check it. On average, a normal water filter needs to be swapped and cleaned depending on when it was installed. The actual life expectancy of water filters has reduced from the normally prescribed 6 months to about every 3 months. If you are someone who is skipping this cleaning, then you may need to swap out your filters, as your risk of drinking contaminated water increases significantly.

Many Households Trust Filters Blindly

Many people assume that their water filter has been designed to filter out every contaminant present in water, but this is not the case. Not all water filters remove the bacteria that cause typhoid, and it requires monthly vigilance. Furthermore, paying attention to the taste of the filtered water along with the clarity level and odour can be a way to assess the state of your drinking water source. But monthly maintenance is needed where the water filter is removed, thoroughly cleaned, and reinstalled.

The water filter used for drinking water needs to be certified by the relevant agencies, and national certifications are needed. This can ensure the contaminants are actually filtered by the water filter you are using.

Also Read: 7 Deaths In Haryana Village Amid Water Contamination Reports: Viral Hepatitis Symptoms, Prevention Explained

What Happens When Filters Are Not Serviced?

When water filters are not serviced, it can cause bacteria to build up on the surface of the water filter. Whenever the water passes through the bacterial sheet, your risk of falling sick increases manifold.

The bacterial deposits can also cause reduced purification capacity, which can make the filtered water a health risk.

Most importantly, if you notice a thick layer of black gunk after removing your water filter, then you may need to switch to bottled drinking water, as long-term consumption of contaminated water sources can cause serious diseases.

6 Signs Your Drinking Water May Not Be Safe

Drinking unsafe drinking water can increase your risk of typhoid, as the bacteria that cause the disease can enter your body easily. The tell-tale signs that indicate that your drinking water is not safe are as follows:

Strange taste as the contaminants are altering the taste of the water.

Foul odour means that the chemical composition of the the water is altered.

Cloudy appearance is a sign that possible contaminants have entered your drinking water.

Recently flooded areas should make you extra vigilant when it comes to consuming an underground water source.

Expired filter cartridges need to be swapped according to the level of contaminants; a specialist can advise you on when to do so.

Frequent stomach infections in family members are a sign that your water filter needs to be serviced.

Who Is Most Vulnerable To Typhoid?

People who are most vulnerable to developing typhoid are those who have weakened immune systems, as well as those who are dealing with medical conditions. Here are those who should be extra careful, as typhoid can easily affect them in the the monsoon and trigger health complications:

Children, as their systems are developing, are vulnerable to the effects of possible infection.

Older adults have weaker internal systems.

Pregnant women are at risk of developing serious health complications is possible.

Immunocompromised individuals should be hypervigilant, as their system can react violently to contaminated water.

People living in flood-affected areas should take extra precautions to minimise their risk of typhoid.

Typhoid Symptoms You Should Never Ignore

Typhoid is a serious disease that can result in symptoms such as the following:

Persistent high fever

Headache

Weakness

Stomach pain

Loss of appetite

Diarrhea or constipation

Note: If you suspect that you have Typhoid, then don't wait for symptoms to worsen,, but seek medical help.

How To Protect Yourself During Monsoon Season

If you are wondering how you can effectively protect yourself during the the monsoon and reduce your risk of typhoid, then you need to follow these tips:

1. Boil drinking water when in doubt, as it is always better to be safe.

2. Replace water filter cartridges on schedule as per the period mentioned on the brand of water filter that you are using.

3. Avoid untreated groundwater as a direct drinking water source.

4. Wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly, as the bacteria can enter your body through this route as well.

5. Avoid street food during outbreak periods, as contamination is possible.

6. Get vaccinated if recommended by a medical professional.

Can Typhoid Be Prevented With Vaccination?

Typhoid can be prevented with the use of available vaccination; this is especially recommended for those who fall in the at-risk groups. People who live in areas that get flooded frequently should definitely get vaccinated to be safe.

Recommended Checks For Home Water Purifiers

Your water purifier needs to follow a checklist to minimise your risk of typhoid. Here is what you need to do to ensure that your water purifier doesn't become a health risk:

The filter replacement schedule should be strictly followed.

The UV lamp function that filters out actual contaminants should be used.

RO membrane maintenance is necessary to ensure a safe water purifier.

Water-quality testing is needed for safe drinking water.

Annual servicing is essential to avoid the risk of developing serious diseases.

Typhoid is not just a problem related to sanitation, but overall hygiene, where the drinking water is sourced is also necessary.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.