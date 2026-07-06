For years, belly fat has largely been viewed as a matter of appearance. However, growing scientific evidence shows that fat stored around the abdomen is far more than a cosmetic concern. It is often a marker of changes taking place within the body that may remain unnoticed for years. Among these, one of the most concerning is its association with an increased risk of several types of cancer.

Not all body fat behaves in the same way. The fat that accumulates deep inside the abdomen around organs such as the liver, pancreas and intestines is known as visceral fat. Unlike fat beneath the skin, visceral fat is metabolically active. It releases inflammatory substances, hormones and proteins that influence several body systems. Over time, these changes can affect normal cell function and create conditions that favour the development of disease.

Belly Fat and Cancer: Link Explained

Cancer develops through a combination of genetic, environmental and lifestyle factors. While belly fat is not a direct cause of cancer, it contributes to biological changes that increase the likelihood of abnormal cell growth. Persistent inflammation, hormonal imbalance and insulin resistance together create an environment where damaged cells are more likely to survive and multiply instead of being repaired or eliminated by the body's natural defence mechanisms.

Research over the past decade has consistently linked excess abdominal fat with a higher risk of several cancers, including:

Colorectal cancer

Liver cancer

Pancreatic cancer

Kidney cancer

Oesophageal cancer

Uterine cancer

Breast cancer after menopause

Prostate cancer

According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer, excess body weight is associated with at least 13 different types of cancer, accounting for a significant proportion of cancer cases globally. The World Health Organization also identifies overweight and obesity among the leading preventable risk factors for cancer alongside tobacco use, alcohol consumption and physical inactivity.

Why Visceral Fat Is A Big Concern

The concern becomes even greater because visceral fat rarely exists in isolation. It is commonly associated with diabetes, high blood pressure, fatty liver disease, abnormal cholesterol levels and metabolic syndrome. Each of these conditions places additional stress on the body and may further increase long term health risks.

One of the reasons belly fat deserves attention is that it is often underestimated. Individuals with a normal body weight can also have excess visceral fat, particularly if they have a sedentary lifestyle, poor dietary habits or reduced muscle mass. Waist circumference therefore provides useful information that may not always be reflected on the weighing scale.

Some warning signs that should not be ignored include:

Increasing waist size despite stable body weight

Fat accumulation mainly around the abdomen

Associated diabetes or prediabetes

Fatty liver detected during routine health check ups

High blood pressure or abnormal lipid profile

Family history of obesity related cancers

Although these factors do not indicate that cancer is present, they should prompt timely medical evaluation and lifestyle modification.

The encouraging aspect is that visceral fat is one of the few cancer risk factors that can be reduced. Even modest weight loss has been shown to improve insulin sensitivity, lower inflammation and reduce metabolic abnormalities. The focus should not be rapid weight reduction but sustainable lifestyle changes that improve overall health.

How To Reduce Long-Term Risks

Measures that support long term risk reduction include:

Regular physical activity combining aerobic exercise with strength training

A balanced diet containing vegetables, fruits, whole grains, pulses and adequate protein

Limiting processed foods, refined carbohydrates and sugar sweetened beverages

Maintaining adequate sleep and managing chronic stress

Avoiding tobacco in all forms and limiting alcohol consumption

Routine preventive health check-ups also play an important role, particularly for individuals with obesity, diabetes or a strong family history of cancer. Screening helps detect several cancers at an earlier stage when treatment outcomes are significantly better.

Belly fat should therefore be regarded as a clinical indicator rather than simply a physical characteristic. It reflects ongoing metabolic activity that can influence multiple organs over many years. Recognising this early offers an opportunity to reduce the risk not only of diabetes, cardiovascular disease and liver disorders, but also of several preventable cancers through timely intervention and sustained lifestyle measures.

(By Dr. Pradeep Kumar Jain, Chairman, GI, GI Oncology, Minimal Access and Bariatric Surgery, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh)

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