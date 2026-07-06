When most people think of cancer, organs such as the lungs, breast, colon, liver, or prostate usually come to mind. The heart, however, is rarely associated with cancer. This often leads to an important question: Can you actually get heart cancer? The answer is yes, but it is exceptionally rare. Unlike many organs in the body, the heart's muscle cells have a very limited ability to divide once adulthood is reached. Since cancer develops through uncontrolled cell growth, the heart is one of the least likely places for a tumour to originate. Even so, tumours can develop within the heart, and while many are non-cancerous, they can still cause life-threatening complications if left untreated. According to Dr. Sameer Bhate, Head & Senior Consultant, Adult Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, awareness is important because although heart cancer is extremely uncommon, persistent heart-related symptoms should never be ignored.

Why Is Heart Cancer So Rare?

"The short answer is yes, but heart cancer is extremely rare," says Dr. Bhate. "The heart is an unlikely place for cancer to start because its muscle cells have very limited capacity to divide in adult life. As a result, primary cardiac cancers account for only a tiny fraction of all cancers," he adds.

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In fact, most tumours found in the heart are not cancers that originate there. Instead, they are either benign (non-cancerous) growths or cancers that have spread from another part of the body.

Benign Heart Tumours Are More Common Than Cancer

Although the word "tumour" often raises concern, many cardiac tumours are benign. "The most common cardiac tumour is a myxoma," explains Dr. Bhate. "Most myxomas develop in the left atrium and may remain silent for a long time." Despite being non-cancerous, myxomas can still become dangerous depending on their size and location. They may interfere with blood flow or release fragments that travel through the bloodstream. Patients may develop:

Stroke due to embolisation

Acute limb ischaemia

Blockage of blood flow through the mitral valve

Breathlessness

Fainting episodes

Heart failure symptoms

Fever, fatigue, or unexplained weight loss

"The good news is that surgical removal is usually curative, and outcomes are excellent when treatment is performed promptly," says Dr. Bhate.

What Are Primary Heart Cancers?

Primary cardiac cancers are cancers that originate within the heart itself. These are extremely uncommon but tend to behave aggressively. Dr. Bhate says the major types include:

Angiosarcoma, the most common primary malignant heart tumour, usually affecting the right atrium.

Rhabdomyosarcoma

Fibrosarcoma

Primary cardiac lymphoma, which is uncommon but important because chemotherapy is often the main treatment rather than surgery. These cancers may invade the heart muscle, obstruct blood flow, damage heart valves, or interfere with the electrical system that controls heartbeat. "As these tumours grow, they can lead to arrhythmias, heart failure, or obstruction of blood flow through the heart," Dr. Bhate explains.

Cancer Can Also Spread To The Heart

While cancers that begin in the heart are rare, secondary involvement of the heart is relatively more common. "Cancers of the lung, breast, kidney, or blood may spread to the heart through the bloodstream or lymphatic system," says Dr. Bhate. Although this remains an uncommon occurrence overall, metastatic involvement is seen more frequently than cancers that originate within the heart. Treatment in these situations focuses primarily on managing the original cancer.

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Symptoms Can Be Difficult To Recognise

One of the biggest challenges with cardiac tumours is that symptoms are often vague and resemble many other heart conditions. Dr. Bhate says patients should seek medical attention if they develop:

Persistent or unexplained shortness of breath Chest pain that does not improve Palpitations Recurrent fainting spells Symptoms of heart failure, including swelling of the legs and severe fatigue

"Specific symptoms are uncommon, which makes early diagnosis difficult," he explains. "Persistent or unexplained cardiac symptoms should never be ignored."

How Are Heart Tumours Diagnosed?

Modern imaging has dramatically improved the diagnosis of heart tumours. Dr. Bhate explains that doctors rely on advanced imaging techniques such as:

Echocardiography (heart ultrasound)

Cardiac MRI

Cardiac CT scan

These investigations help determine the size, location, and nature of the tumour while guiding treatment decisions. In selected cases, tissue samples may also be required to confirm the diagnosis.

Treatment Depends On The Type Of Tumour

Management varies according to whether the tumour is benign, malignant, or secondary. Dr. Bhate outlines the treatment approach:

Benign tumours such as myxomas are treated with surgical removal.

Primary malignant tumours often require a combination of surgery, chemotherapy, and radiotherapy.

Primary cardiac lymphoma is generally treated with chemotherapy as the first-line approach.

Secondary cardiac involvement is managed by treating the underlying cancer.

"Managing heart tumours requires a multidisciplinary team involving cardiac surgeons, oncologists, radiologists, and pathologists to provide the most appropriate care," he says.

Can Heart Cancer Be Prevented?

Because primary heart cancers are so rare, there are no specific screening programmes or preventive measures. However, maintaining overall cardiovascular health, avoiding tobacco, controlling blood pressure, and undergoing timely evaluation for persistent heart symptoms remain important for detecting many heart conditions early. People undergoing treatment for cancers known to spread to the heart should also remain under regular medical follow-up. Heart cancer is real, but it is among the rarest forms of cancer. Most tumours found in the heart are either benign growths such as myxomas or cancers that have spread from other organs. Although uncommon, cardiac tumours can lead to serious complications, including stroke, heart failure, and dangerous heart rhythm disturbances. As Dr. Sameer Bhate emphasises, early evaluation, accurate diagnosis, and timely treatment remain the most important factors in achieving the best possible outcomes. Persistent chest pain, breathlessness, unexplained fainting, or ongoing palpitations should never be ignored and warrant prompt medical attention.

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