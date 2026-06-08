Few medical diagnoses evoke as much fear as the words "brain tumour." For many patients and families, the immediate assumption is that a brain tumour means cancer, aggressive treatment and a poor prognosis. However, neurosurgeons say this perception is often inaccurate. According to experts, many brain tumours are benign, meaning they are not cancerous and do not spread to other parts of the body. In fact, some of the most commonly diagnosed primary brain tumours can remain undetected for years and may be successfully treated with surgery or targeted radiation.

"When we tell a patient that they have a brain tumour, the first reaction is often the shock of impending death. This is why before I tell a patient about the tumour, I tell them the golden rule, not all tumours are cancerous in the brain," says Dr Nishant Yagnick, Senior Consultant, Neurosurgery, Fortis Manesar.

Understanding the difference between tumours and cancer, recognising common misconceptions and knowing the treatment options available can help patients make informed decisions and reduce unnecessary fear.

Myth 1: Every Brain Tumour Is Cancer

Fact: Many Brain Tumours Are Benign

One of the biggest misconceptions is that all brain tumours are cancerous. "A tumour is simply a local growth of abnormal tissue. All cancers have tumours, but not all tumours are cancers," explains Dr Yagnick. Unlike cancer, benign tumours typically remain confined to one area and do not metastasise to other parts of the body. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), brain tumours are broadly classified based on their cell type, behaviour and growth patterns. While some brain tumours are malignant (cancerous), many are benign and grow slowly without spreading to distant organs.

Myth 2: Brain Tumours Always Cause Symptoms Early

Fact: Some Tumours Can Grow For Years Without Detection

Many people assume that even a small brain tumour would immediately cause noticeable symptoms. However, experts say that tumour behaviour depends heavily on its location.

"The most common primary brain tumour, called a meningioma, is often not cancerous. Sometimes we discover these tumours incidentally while investigating a stroke, head injury or another neurological problem. Patients may have been living with them for years without knowing," says Dr Yagnick. Many patients experience no symptoms until the tumour becomes large enough to press on surrounding structures.

Myth 3: Bigger Tumours Are Always More Dangerous

Fact: Location Matters More Than Size

One of the most surprising facts about brain tumours is that size alone does not determine severity. "Location is often more important than size. In some areas of the brain, tumours as large as six centimetres may cause few symptoms. In deeper regions, even a one-centimetre tumour can be devastating," says Dr Yagnick.

The brain contains highly specialised areas that control movement, speech, memory, breathing and vision. Even a small growth in a critical region can interfere with these essential functions. Symptoms vary depending on which part of the brain is affected and may include headaches, seizures, weakness, speech difficulties, vision problems, balance issues or personality changes.

Myth 4: Surgery For Brain Tumours Is Extremely Risky

Fact: Most Benign Brain Tumours Have Excellent Outcomes

Advances in neurosurgery, imaging and radiation technology have significantly improved outcomes for patients with brain tumours. "Most non-cancerous brain tumours have excellent surgical results. We are often able to remove them completely when they are located in accessible regions and more than 90% even in deeper locations," says Dr Yagnick.

Modern neurosurgical techniques include:

Intraoperative neuronavigation

Functional brain mapping

Microsurgery

Endoscopic surgery

Awake brain surgery for selected cases

These technologies help surgeons remove tumours while preserving critical brain functions.

Myth 5: If Surgery Cannot Remove The Entire Tumour, Nothing Else Can Be Done

Fact: Radiation Can Help Control Tumour Growth

Not all tumours can be removed completely because of their location near critical structures. In such cases, targeted radiation therapies can provide long-term control. "When we remove a tumour partially, we can use Gamma Knife radiosurgery to reduce its growth potential, often leading to lifelong tumour control," says Dr Yagnick.

Gamma Knife radiosurgery is a highly precise form of radiation treatment that delivers focused beams directly to the tumour while minimising damage to surrounding brain tissue. Stereotactic radiosurgery has become a standard treatment option for many benign and malignant brain tumours, particularly those located near sensitive brain structures.

When Should You Seek Medical Attention?

Experts recommend consulting a doctor if you experience:

Persistent headaches that worsen over time

New-onset seizures

Unexplained weakness or numbness

Vision or hearing changes

Difficulty speaking

Memory problems

Loss of balance or coordination

While these symptoms do not necessarily indicate a brain tumour, early evaluation is important.

A brain tumour diagnosis can be frightening, but it is important to remember that not all brain tumours are cancerous. Many common brain tumours, particularly meningiomas, are benign, slow-growing and highly treatable.

"As neurosurgeons, we want patients to understand that the most common primary brain tumours are often the easiest to treat when managed by experienced specialists with the right technology," says Dr Yagnick.

Advances in neurosurgery, imaging and targeted radiation have transformed outcomes for many patients. Experts emphasise that accurate diagnosis, timely treatment and care at specialised neuroscience centres remain the keys to achieving the best possible results.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.