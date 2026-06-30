A stent in the heart is a common procedure that is primarily used to ensure healthy blood flow. Stents are tiny, expandable tubes made of metal mesh that are used to open narrowed or blocked blood vessels. They are commonly used during procedures like angioplasty, where a catheter is inserted into a blocked artery. The balloon on the catheter is inflated to open the artery, and then the stent is placed to help keep it open. This procedure is often necessary for individuals with coronary artery disease, where plaque buildup can restrict blood flow and lead to chest pain or heart attacks.

Can you still have a heart attack after stent application?

It is still possible to have a heart attack after receiving a stent, especially if the underlying risk factors like high cholesterol, high blood pressure, or diabetes are not managed properly.

"Think of a cardiac stent like a tiny, mesh scaffold. It is a life-saving tool that clears a traffic jam in one specific artery, but it does not cure the underlying disease. Yes, you can still have another heart attack after getting a stent," says Dr. Subhash Chandra, Chairman - Interventional Cardiology - Cardiology and Structural Heart Disease at BLK - Max Super Speciality Hospital.

Dr. Chandra further simplifies and says, "New traffic jams can form. The stent only fixes the single, blocked pipe it was placed in. The actual disease- the silent buildup of cholesterol and plaque can still happen in your other heart arteries if your lifestyle doesn't change."

Also read: Under-40 Indian Man Needed 2 Stents To Survive: Why Men Should Take Heart Disease Signs Very Seriously

The cardiologist further lists the following possible causes of a heart attack after stent application:

Scar tissue development

There is a risk of in-stent restenosis, where the artery can become narrowed again due to scar tissue growth. "The body builds scar tissue. Over time, the body can sometimes treat the stent like a foreign object, growing scar tissue inside it that slowly narrows the artery again," explains Dr. Chandra.

Sudden blood clots

A blood clot can rapidly form right inside the new stent, completely blocking blood flow in an instant.

"According to global cardiac guidelines, suddenly stopping your prescribed dual antiplatelet therapy (blood thinners) within the first year after receiving a drug-eluting stent increases your risk of a sudden, catastrophic blood clot inside the stent by as much as 10 to 30 times," mentions Dr. Chandra.

Also read: Centre Revises Coronary Stent Prices From April 2026: Here's How Much It Should Cost You Now

Your post-stent action plan

"A stent buys you precious time; it doesn't give you lifelong immunity. To protect your heart, focus on these three rules," adds Dr. Chandra. He further explains:

Treat medicines as non-negotiable

Never stop your blood thinners or cholesterol medications without your cardiologist's direct approval. Missing even a few doses can trigger an emergency.

Upgrade your daily habits

Think of your stent as a fresh start. Consistently managing your blood pressure, quitting smoking, walking daily, and eating fewer processed foods are what keep the rest of your arteries clear.

Listen to your body

If you feel the return of chest tightness, breathlessness, or unusual pain in your jaw, back, or left arm, do not brush it off as "gas." Seek emergency help immediately.

Also read: What Should You Avoid After A Stent Implant? Cardiologist Shares Tips For A Healthy Heart

It is also important to stay in touch with your doctor for monitoring heart health and managing any potential risks. Patients should also be aware of any new symptoms or changes in their health, such as chest pain or shortness of breath, and report these to their healthcare provider immediately.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.