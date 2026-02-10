What Should You Avoid After A Stent Implant? Cardiologist Shares Tips For A Healthy Heart

When plaque builds up in a coronary artery, it can narrow the artery. This reduces the flow of blood to the heart, which can cause a heart attack. If diagnosed early, in such situations, a stent is inserted into a narrowed or blocked blood vessel to keep it open, increasing blood flow to the heart. It is a tiny, expandable mesh tube that is commonly used in cardiology for conditions like coronary artery disease, where the arteries supplying blood to the heart become narrowed due to plaque buildup. The procedure to place a stent, often called angioplasty, is performed to restore proper blood flow, reduce symptoms (like chest pain), and lower the risk of heart attacks.

"A coronary stent is a tiny mesh tube that is put into a heart artery that has become narrow or clogged during a procedure called angioplasty. Its job is to keep the artery open so that blood can flow smoothly to the heart muscle. Stents are often suggested when blockages lead to problems like chest pain, difficulty breathing, or a higher chance of having a heart attack. Modern drug-releasing stents also give out medicine that helps prevent the artery from closing again," explains Dr. Sajal Gupta, Senior Consultant - Cardiology at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali.

What is driving the rise in stent implants in India?

"The increasing number of stent procedures shows that the types of diseases people are facing are changing. People who don't exercise much, eat badly, smoke, gain weight, and have diabetes are more likely to develop heart problems earlier in life. Better tools for diagnosing problems and quicker access to urgent medical help mean more blockages are found and fixed before they cause serious heart issues," Dr. Gupta says.

What to avoid after stent implantation for a healthy heart?

Leading a healthy life after stent implantation involves several important lifestyle changes and practices:

Dr. Gupta explains that a heart stent can quickly ease chest pain and help people feel more confident in their everyday activities. However, medical experts stress that putting in a stent isn't the end of managing heart disease but rather the start of ongoing care over a long time. What patients choose to avoid and start doing after the procedure is very important for keeping their hearts healthy for the rest of their lives.

"Going back to old habits is a very common and dangerous mistake. Even a little smoking can greatly raise the chance of blood clots forming inside the stent. Not taking or stopping the medicines you're supposed to take, especially blood thinners, can be very risky and might cause a sudden blockage."

"Uncontrolled stress, not getting enough sleep, and gaining weight quickly can quietly harm your heart health, even if you've had a successful procedure. Patients should also avoid taking any supplements or alternative treatments on their own that might affect how heart medicines work," Dr. Gupta advises.

A guide to keeping the heart healthy for life

According to Dr. Gupta, taking care of your heart over a long time needs steady habits, not sudden or extreme changes. He further recommends the following measures:

You should take your medicine exactly as your doctor told you to and keep going to your appointments so they can check how you're doing.

Doing physical activities like walking, cycling, or light aerobic exercises can make your heart stronger if you do them regularly and safely.

Eating a variety of foods like fruits, veggies, whole grains, lean meats, and good fats helps keep cholesterol and blood sugar levels in check.

Cutting back on salt, sugary foods, and foods that are highly processed helps the heart work more easily.

Stress management and getting enough sleep are really important for recovery, but they are often not given enough attention.

Simple habits such as relaxation methods, having a set schedule for daily activities, and getting enough sleep help keep the heart and blood vessels in a stable condition.

"Patients should pay attention to any new chest pain, trouble breathing, or unusual tiredness and talk to a doctor right away. Medical professionals say a stent helps blood flow again, but making healthy changes in everyday life is key to keeping the heart strong. By making smart decisions and taking proper care, people can keep their heart healthy for a long time after getting a stent," the expert concludes.

(Dr. Sajal Gupta, Senior Consultant - Cardiology at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.