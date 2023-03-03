Sushmita Sen Suffers A Heart Attack, Undergoes Angioplasty And Stent Placement; Know All About These Procedures

"Keep your heart happy and courageous," Sushmita Sen wrote in the post

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen took to Instagram on Thursday and revealed that she suffered from a heart attack a few days ago. She announced the same with a picture with her father and wrote, "Keep your heart happy and courageous, and it'll stand by you when you need it the most Shona" (Wise words by my father Subir Sen)." In the post, she also stressed on how timely treatment and constructive actions helped her fight the condition. The actress has also mentioned that she went under angioplasty and stent placement.

Heart conditions have become common these days. Poor lifestyle, uncontrolled stress, lack of physical activity, unhealthy diet and smoking are some of the major causes behind this increasing number. Timely treatment plays a crucial role in preventing any type of irreversible damage from a heart attack. Angioplasty and stent placement are common treatments given to a heart attack patient. Let's understand these treatments.

What is angioplasty and stent placement?

A heart attack is a condition when the flow of blood to the heart is severely reduced or completely blocked. Usually, this blockage is due to a build-up in the arteries which leads to restricted flow of blood.

Angioplasty and stent placement are common procedures performed after a heart attack to open clogged arteries.

In angioplasty, a tiny balloon is used to widen the artery and then a stent (a tiny wire-mesh tube) is inserted into the artery. Both these procedures are performed at the same time. The stent prevents the artery from closing again.

These procedures are also known as coronary angioplasty or percutaneous coronary intervention.

Angioplasty is usually performed urgently during a heart attack to quickly open the blocked artery. This prevents the heart from any firther damage. It also controls the heart attack symptoms like chest pain and shortness of breath.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.