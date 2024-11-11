NDTV Exclusive: Shreyas Talpade On Resuming Work After Undergoing Angioplasty: "I'm Taking It One Day At A Time"

Shreyas Talpade, best known for his roles in films like Iqbal, Om Shanti Om and Golmaal, suffered a heart attack in December last year. Now, the actor has resumed work and is busy shooting for the projects. In an exclusive interview with NDTV, he opened up about his recovery and the challenges of returning to work after undergoing angioplasty. He explained that after such a health scare, his perspective on life had changed and he was now focusing more on his health while slowly resuming work. Talking about his transition back to work, Shreyas said, "As far as my work is concerned and my health is concerned, I'm taking it one day at a time. I'm in no rush, obviously, my priority has been changed now. your perspective about a lot of things after the health scare changes. So yes, I'm working but I'm taking it easy."

He added that he was taking things easy and had received immense support from his colleagues. "Luckily, all my directors, producers and co-actors have been supportive and cooperative. They have been helping me a lot wherever needed," Shreyas said. He also expressed gratitude for the team of doctors and medications that have aided in his recovery. "Thanks to an amazing team of doctors and medications, I'm getting a little better," he mentioned.

On the work front, Shreyas Talpade has appeared in several popular films across Hindi and Marathi cinema, including Housefull 2, Welcome To Sajjanpur and Rohit Shetty's Golmaal series. He has also produced Marathi films like Poshter Boyz and lent his voice to Allu Arjun in the Hindi version of Pushpa: The Rise.

The actor is now set to appear in the upcoming film Emergency. The film is set against the backdrop of India's Emergency period from 1975 to 1977, a time when civil rights and freedom of the press were severely restricted. The film also stars Kangana Ranaut, Milind Soman, Mahim Chaudhary, Anupam Kher, late actor Satish Kaushik, Vishak Nair and others, with a screenplay by Ritesh Shah. He is also part of Housefull 5 and Welcome to the Jungle. Additionally, Shreyas has lent the voice to the Hindi rendition of Pushpa 2 and the Hindi version of Mufasa.