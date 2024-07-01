Sushmita Sen Recalls Massive Heart Attack: 'Thought My Story Was Over'

Image Instagrammed by Sushmita Sen. (courtesy: sushmitasen)

Sushmita Sen, who suffered a heart attack during the shoot of Aarya 3 last year, thanked doctors in a gratitude post on the occasion of National Doctor's Day. Sushmita also explained the significance of her updated Instagram bio in which she has mentioned, "D.O.B : 27/02/2023." The date is significant as she suffered the heart attack on that very day. She considers the date as her second birthday. The video captures Sushmita's happy moments that she spent with her family members. In the video clip, Sushmita said, "My life is a story which I have played and lived. There was a major twist in my life story some time back. The point was when I suffered a massive heart attack. They were the longest 45 minutes of my life. There was a moment when I thought my story was over."

She added, "But thanks to my doctors, they are the reason my story is still on. They didn't give up on me and didn't let me give up. They wrote a new story for my life and gave me a new direction. That was my second birthday. I am dedicating that day and my story to all the doctors."

Sharing the video, Sushmita wrote in the caption, "Our first birth date is the day we are born. But, countless people among us have had a second chance at life, all thanks to a doctor. This #NationalDoctorsDay, watch the story behind Sushmita's #SecondBirthDate. A day she's chosen to dedicate to the doctors who gave her the cure, care, and strength to bounce back, after a near-fatal health scare. If a doctor has given you or a loved one a second chance at life, here's how you could thank them - visit the link in bio to share your personalised second birth certificate." Take a look:

In March 2023, Sushmita Sen revealed in an Instagram post that she had suffered a heart attack. Her post read, "Keep your heart happy and courageous, and it'll stand by you when you need it the most Shona" (Wise words by my father Subir Sen). I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back...Angioplasty done...stent in place...and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed 'I do have a big heart'. Lots of people to thank for their timely aid and constructive action...will do so in another post. This post is just to keep you (my well wishers and loved ones) informed of the good news...That all is well and I am ready for some life again. I love you guys beyond!! #godisgreat #duggadugga." Take a look:

Sushmita Sen was last seen in Taali. The web series is based on the life of transgender Shreegauri Sawant, who played a significant role for the rights of the third gender in the country.