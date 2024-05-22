Sushmita Sen, With Miss Universe Sash, In A Throwback Pic Shared By Daughter Renee

Renee Sen shared this image. (courtesy: ReneeSen)

Sushmita Sen recently celebrated 30 years of being crowned as the Miss Universe. Sushmita's elder daughter Renee gave her mother a loud shout out on this occasion. Renee shared a throwback picture of Sushmita Sen, in which she can be seen posing with her father Subir Sen. In the picture, Sushmita can be seen wearing a sash on which Miss Universe is written. Sharing the picture, Renee wrote, "Thirty years ago, today, this marvellous young woman, at the tender age of 18, that I am so grateful is my mother created history as India's first Miss Universe. You continue to live your life with utmost grace, compassion and love that I am yet to see in another human being... We are so proud of all that you have achieved and will continue to achieve Maa! You are God's best blessing!!! Dugga Dugga!You are the epitome of Shakti... The Universe is all yours. I love you so much." Take a look:

To celebrate her feat and motherhood, Sushmita Sen also shared a throwback picture in which she can be seen holding baby Renee. Sushmita wrote a long gratitude note. It read, "This little girl, who I met in an orphanage, taught an 18 yr old me, life's most innocent yet profound lessons, ones that I live by to this day." This captured moment is 30 yrs old today as is India's first ever Victory at Miss Universe!!! What a journey it's been & continues to be....Thank you India for always being my greatest identity & strength!!"

Sushmita continued, "Thank you Philippines for the unending love & belonging...Three decades & counting!! I remember & celebrate your grace my beautiful @carogomezfilm #teamo. To all my loved fans, friends, family & well wishers around the world...know that, each one of you has made a difference to my life & inspired me in ways you may never know!! I feel the love!! Thank you!!! WHAT AN HONOUR!!!"

Sushmita signed off her post with these words, "Here's to the next 30 #Happy30years." Take a look at the post here:

Sushmita Sen adopted Renee in 2000 while Alisah was welcomed into the family in 2010. On the work front, Sushmita Sen will be seen next in Aarya 3. Sushmita received praise for portraying a transgender in the series Taali.